Napa to rename river promenade in memory of Harry Price, downtown developer and advocate

Harry Price, the developer and preservationist who revived the once-downtrodden Napa Mill into a downtown landmark and tourist draw, will be honored by having his name attached to the riverside walkway he championed.

+2 Harry Price, the visionary who helped launch downtown Napa's rebirth, dead at 77 Harry Price, a developer, preservationist, history buff and a man who saw downtown Napa’s potential before most and put the riverfront on the …

The Riverfront Promenade will become known as the Harry T. Price Riverwalk after the City Council on Tuesday approved the renaming of the pathway that opened on the Napa River's western bank in 2008. The new moniker will apply to the promenade from Division Street north to Third Street, where its 16-foot-wide pathway is cantilevered over the water's edge and adorned with stone-like facing and throwback lighting.

A plaque bearing the name of Price, who died in February 2019 at age 77, will recognize his campaign to include the riverwalk as part of the ambitious flood control project that reshaped much of downtown Napa through the 2000s, turning derelict industrial land into a city showcase. The city will stage a celebration honoring Price at a later date.

“I don't know that I've ever seen anything that fit a man just to a T, to name something after someone,” said Mayor Jill Techel of the rechristening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}