Napa to rename river promenade in memory of Harry Price, downtown developer and advocate

Harry Price, the developer and preservationist who revived the once-downtrodden Napa Mill into a downtown landmark and tourist draw, will be honored by having his name attached to the riverside walkway he championed.
Harry Price, a developer, preservationist, history buff and a man who saw downtown Napa’s potential before most and put the riverfront on the …
The Riverfront Promenade will become known as the Harry T. Price Riverwalk after the City Council on Tuesday approved the renaming of the pathway that opened on the Napa River's western bank in 2008. The new moniker will apply to the promenade from Division Street north to Third Street, where its 16-foot-wide pathway is cantilevered over the water's edge and adorned with stone-like facing and throwback lighting.
A plaque bearing the name of Price, who died in February 2019 at age 77, will recognize his campaign to include the riverwalk as part of the ambitious flood control project that reshaped much of downtown Napa through the 2000s, turning derelict industrial land into a city showcase. The city will stage a celebration honoring Price at a later date.
“I don't know that I've ever seen anything that fit a man just to a T, to name something after someone,” said Mayor Jill Techel of the rechristening.
Support Local Journalism
Price, who developed the Historic Napa Mill and owned its Napa River Inn, urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider the 100-foot gap it had planned in the promenade at the north end of the Napa Mill, where pedestrians would have had to leave the riverside and detour through a parking lot. The Corps initially opposed an extended riverwalk because of costs, but finally relented in 2005 after general contractor R.L. Brosamer – working with engineering plans Price provided – showed that a continuous pathway mounted over the water could be built cheaper.
“The Riverfront Promenade meant a lot to Harry,” Price's widow Linda told the council during a speakerphone call. “He worked very hard on it, even hiring his own hydraulic engineers to persuade the Army Corps of Engineers to change their original plan, which would have been quite different from the lovely promenade we now enjoy. I thank all of you for honoring Harry's efforts.”
The resulting pathway opened in April 2008 as part of a $24 million overhaul of the western bank, enabling downtown visitors to enjoy river views from the Napa Mill, Napa's Riverfront and a refurbished Riverbend Plaza. An extension opened later that year beneath the Third Street bridge, through Veterans Memorial Park and north nearly to First Street.
In addition to reviving the 19th-century Napa Mill site and advocating for the Riverfront Promenade, Price developed the Napa Square building on First Street, backed efforts to prevent the former Copia wine-and-arts center from being converted to office space (it instead reopened as a branch of the Culinary Institute of America), and served on the boards of nonprofits including the Napa Valley Opera House and Friends of the Napa River, which advocates for flood protection and restoration of the county's prime waterway.
Watch Now: Napa Art Walk 2019-2021
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.