Napa to resume parking enforcement in downtown

With business activity picking up in downtown, the City of Napa announced that it will resume parking enforcement starting Monday.

Enforcement had been suspended due to COVID-19 impacts on businesses, which resulted in abundant parking generally available in downtown, the city said.

The City will allow a grace period between Sept. 14-18 and will only issue warning citations for short-term parking violations. Once the grace period concludes, normal parking enforcement operations will resume.

Time Limited parking spaces marked with a green curb are conveniently located around Downtown for easy pick-up of take-out orders or curbside pick-up. The Food Priority Pickup locations will remain in place as parking enforcement returns. With more restaurants offering take-out and outdoor dining, please use caution when driving through these areas, the city in a news release.

For those who would like to learn more about Downtown Parking Permits, please visit http://ow.ly/mCuD50BnEvi.

For questions, please e-mail napaparking@cityofnapa.org or call 707-257-9272.

