Napa’s city land-use authority will hear a dispute between a family seeking to turn an 1890 Old Town mansion into a bed-and-breakfast inn, and neighbors attacking the plan as a threat to the quality of life in a historic neighborhood.
The Theodorides family seeks permits to create a B&B at 492 Randolph St. within the George E. Goodman Jr. house, which it bought in 2016. Thursday night, the Planning Commission will rule on the conversion, after postponing a vote in January amid an outcry from several homeowners in the Napa Abajo-Fuller Park District, a hub of 19th-century homes that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Foes of the inn have pointed to what they consider a glut of similar B&Bs that threatens to crowd out residents in favor of increased tourism, and have asked the city to instead allow the mansion to remain divided into rental apartments. The Goodman house was subdivided into seven units in the 1930s and remained rental housing for more than 80 years, but suffered damage from the 2014 earthquake and lost its zoning exception allowing multifamily use last year after code enforcement officers learned of wiring, plumbing and ceiling problems, according to assistant planner Jose Cortez.
City officials have said a return to apartment use will require an entirely new permit because the home has been vacant for more than a year.
Planners put off their decision on the B&B by two months to give owner Patty Theodorides time to revise the plan, which has been scaled back from 12 to nine guest rooms to reduce parking demand on local streets. Up to seven vehicles could be parked on the property, according to project plans.
Other decisions on Thursday may change the faces of one of Napa’s most prominent brewpubs – housed in another survival from the 19th century – as well as a major shopping center.
Stone Brewing Co. directors will learn what size of signage will grace the Borreo Building, the stone-block edifice from 1877 where it opened a craft-beer emporium and restaurant last year. Planners last month generally supported a set of black-steel labels for the Italian Renaissance-style structure but disagreed on the proper size for signs that would face west toward the Napa River and downtown – including Stone’s logo, of a horned gargoyle set inside a circle.
The commission also will rule on an exterior makeover at a Target department store on Soscol Avenue that opened in the South Napa Marketplace in 1996. Replacing a simulated fieldstone finish at the store’s main entrance would be a new envelope resembling wooden planking, along with the chain’s newer corporate logo in white lowercase letters instead of the former red, all-capital livery.
Planners in February asked Target representatives to consider a more extensive overhaul of its south Napa branch, including a rear wall that has become more visible with the extension of Gasser Drive west of the shopping center.
In other business, commissioners will consider a 12-room expansion of the Senza Hotel that would increase capacity at the Howard Lane lodging in north Napa to 55 rooms. A city application indicates the hotel would gain one new building and additions to three others.