A team of 10 to 15 Napans will help guide their city on the path to a new playbook for growth and land use over the next two decades.
Over the next two years, changes to Napa’s General Plan will take shape with the aid of a volunteer committee whose creation the City Council approved last week. The advisory team would provide ideas and criticism to be shared with city staff as well as the Planning Commission and the council, which will have the final say on the general plan’s terms. Those terms are envisioned to last until about 2040.
Members of the general plan advisory committee would include Napa residents, business owners, neighborhood groups, and others with stakes in the city, according to city senior planner Michael Walker. Advisers would be asked to take part in as many as 10 meetings over the next two years before a council vote on passing a new general plan.
Those seeking to join the committee will be asked to look at land use and development from a “city-wide” perspective balancing the needs of different parts of Napa, Walker told council members. Mayor Jill Techel also called on the city to ask candidates about their experience dealing with community issues.
Applications for the general plan committee will be accepted online through Sept. 7 at the city website cityofnapa.org, city social media pages, and through email announcements, as well as at the city clerk’s office at Napa City Hall, 955 School St.
Interviews by the council will follow – possibly at a special meeting called for the purpose – before the selection of advisers in early October, according to Walker.
Dyett & Bhatia, an Oakland-based urban planning firm, is partnering with Napa in crafting the new general plan. The process began with two “conversation starter” public forums in May and June to share new developments in technology and urban planning.
The new General Plan will supplant Napa’s current land-use and development guidebook, which dates to 1998.