A documentary film, "The Invisible Class," will be shown Friday, Jan. 10, at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa.
The showing, sponsored by Common Ground, delves into the growing issue of homelessness in California. The documentary is rated PG-13.
Following the showing, there will be a discussion of steps that Napa can take to help unsheltered people, 85 percent of whom grew up here, sponsors said.
The program will start at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 6 p.m.