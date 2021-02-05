Napa to spread federal pandemic grants across rent assistance, senior meals, child care

A new batch of federal grant money will again benefit community support efforts in the city of Napa, but this time with a pandemic-driven urgency.

Child care, seniors’ meals and emergency rent support are among services that will split $740,756 the city is receiving through the federal CARES Act, the funding bill passed in March to help local governments cope with the aftereffects of a coronavirus emergency. The Napa City Council approved the allocations on Tuesday.

The programs receiving cash infusions are filling various needs that have grown sharply as the spread of COVID-19 triggered business shutdowns and layoffs that left millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table, keep shops open or stave off evictions — or look after children forced into stay-at-home virtual learning.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The grants represent the second round of CARES Act funding for Napa-based relief efforts during the pandemic, following an earlier round that disbursed $185,344 in community development block grants. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is requiring cities to use money from the latest round of grants specifically to respond to the pandemic’s effects, according to city Housing Manager Lark Ferrell.