Napa to spread federal pandemic grants across rent assistance, senior meals, child care

A new batch of federal grant money will again benefit community support efforts in the city of Napa, but this time with a pandemic-driven urgency.
Child care, seniors’ meals and emergency rent support are among services that will split $740,756 the city is receiving through the federal CARES Act, the funding bill passed in March to help local governments cope with the aftereffects of a coronavirus emergency. The Napa City Council approved the allocations on Tuesday.
The programs receiving cash infusions are filling various needs that have grown sharply as the spread of COVID-19 triggered business shutdowns and layoffs that left millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table, keep shops open or stave off evictions — or look after children forced into stay-at-home virtual learning.
The grants represent the second round of CARES Act funding for Napa-based relief efforts during the pandemic, following an earlier round that disbursed $185,344 in community development block grants. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is requiring cities to use money from the latest round of grants specifically to respond to the pandemic’s effects, according to city Housing Manager Lark Ferrell.
Among the aid applications approved were $270,506 for emergency rental assistance to be overseen by local nonprofits, as well as $150,000 to bolster the city’s Microenterprise Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 to businesses with no more than five employees. Another $100,000 will go to the Children’s Resource Center for child care scholarships.
Two $30,000 portions of the grant will be overseen by Community Action Napa Valley to fund Meals on Wheels and the Napa Food Bank’s seniors' brown-bag program. Napa Emergency Women’s Services, which was allotted $25,000, will use its share to shelter domestic violence survivors in local motels.
Other slices of federal funding include $50,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley, and another $50,000 to Fair Housing Napa Valley. ParentsCAN will receive $5,250 for meal deliveries.
The remaining $30,000 will be used for administrative costs, the only funding not set aside for direct aid.
Council members approved the package of grants, but on a narrow 3-2 vote, as Vice Mayor Liz Alessio and Bernie Narvaez sought an alternative plan to direct $25,000 to Puertas Abiertas, even though city officials said the nonprofit, which has provided food, rent and utility bill assistance to Napa’s Latino community, did not apply for the latest round of funding.
“Puertas Abiertas is a safe harbor for many Latinx residents who don’t have the immigration status” to receive aid through other channels, said Alessio, who took part in the meeting by video link after being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A share of the federal funds would help tide the agency through a $25,000 shortfall that has mounted with the cancellation of five fundraisers due to social distancing rules, she said.
Farrell suggested Napa could involve Puertas Abiertas by having it partner in the city's rental assistance program and receiving some of those funds to pay for staffing. The grant plan passed without changes with the support of Mary Luros, Beth Painter and Mayor Scott Sedgley.
