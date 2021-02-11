Napa to tap former Tempe, Arizona police chief as first woman to lead city police force

In an interview with the Republic, Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching said Moir’s departure stemmed from several weeks of discussions about the police department’s future, following a year of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality inspired by the May 2020 death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police.

“We’re at a very crucial time in our society,” he told the newspaper. “The focus on social justice and systemic racism, especially as it applies to the police department — not just here, but nationwide — is a significant topic of concern for myself," he said. "We have made a lot of progress but we have a lot of work to do and that work should be carried out by the next (police chief).”

In Napa, Moir would inherit a police agency that has been called on by activists to respond to last year’s anti-racism demonstrations — including a series of downtown protests in the weeks after Floyd’s death.