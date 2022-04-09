Napa toddler faces cancer

In the family photo, two-and-half-year-old Lyla Montañez — showing off a wide grin and a hint of dimples — proudly holds her baby brother, Louis, on her lap.

“She has a smile that just draws you in,” said her father, Alex Montañez.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before Lyla and her brother Louis are reunited.

A recent health emergency has turned life upside down for Napa's Montañez family, which includes Alex, mom Natalie and little Louis.

It started with Lyla complaining of a stomach ache, said Candace Duncan, Natalie Montañez's cousin.

Despite several trips to the doctor, “they still weren’t sure what was causing the pain,” said Duncan. After more tests, “that’s when they found out she had a tumor in her stomach."

On March 7, Lyla was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma. Such tumors can also develop in a child’s chest, neck, pelvis or bones.

After receiving this “unthinkable news,” doctors at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital quickly determined that chemotherapy needed to be started immediately to help shrink the tumor in her abdomen.

Lyla was able to successfully complete five days of the first cycle of chemotherapy.

However, this didn't come without obstacles. Lyla’s hemoglobin was very low which required multiple blood transfusions to help stabilize her. She also had fluid buildup in her lungs which required draining, and she was put on a ventilator to help her breathe.

“My sister, Natalie, and brother-in-law, Alex, have been by her side every step of the way,” wrote Amanda Bair, Natalie’s sister, in a blog. But the family knew they had to make practical plans for their immediate future and needs.

It wasn’t easy to broach the idea of going public, said Duncan.

“Natalie and Alex are very private people,” Duncan said. “We didn’t know who they wanted to share their story with,” or just keep it among immediate family.

But, “When we realized she was going to be in the hospital for longer than expected,” that’s when the couple agreed to have Duncan start a GoFundMe campaign to help them with expenses.

As the mother of a new baby, Natalie was already on family and medical leave from her wine industry job when Lyla got sick. Alex works as a personal trainer and doesn’t get paid when he’s not working.

Creating the GoFundMe “will help significantly with getting through the next few months,” said Duncan.

Any donations will help “with the stress of having to worry about how they are going to get by every day or are they going to have a house to come back to,” said Duncan. Nobody knows this better than Duncan herself.

“This is the third child out of our immediate family,” to face childhood cancer, said Duncan.

“My son had leukemia,” when he was two years old, said Duncan of her oldest child, Jared. Another young cousin in the family had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was 13.

Both are doing well today.

Supporters recently set up a GoFundMe for the Montañez family. “That’s what got us through,” that family emergency, Duncan recalled.

Bair has been posting updates on Lyla to the Montañez's GoFundMe page.

“Lyla... is one of the most nurturing, playful, and smart two-and-a-half-year-old's I know,” she wrote.

"Alex has been staying at the hospital around the clock, and Natalie has been driving back and forth from Napa to Oakland daily,” while still caring for Louis, wrote Bair in one journal entry. The family lives in west Napa.

“The doctors made it clear that Lyla would not only need chemotherapy, but also radiation and eventually surgery," wrote Bair. "She has a long road ahead of her, but if I know one thing about this little girl, she is a fighter! Lyla has been in the ICU for 3 weeks now and we are unsure when she will be returning home.”

The latest journal entry for Lyla has some better news.

Lyla was able to come off of the ventilator and the chest tube was taken out “because the CT scan showed the bleeding has considerably subsided,” wrote Bair.

“As soon as she was extubated, she was calling for ‘mama,’” she wrote. Lyla still needs supplemental oxygen to help her breathe, however, the doctors noticed a small reduction in the size of her tumor due to the chemotherapy.

“She has started to lose some of her hair, but she is still just as adorable,” wrote Bair.

Lyla’s second round of chemotherapy began early this week.

“We are hopeful that Lyla will get a short break before her third treatment,” wrote Bair.

“She was able to color yesterday with mom and dad's help with holding the coloring book and they are looking forward to doing more activities with her as she is able.”

That includes coming home where she can see Louis again, and play with her favorite baby dolls and “all things Cocomelon,” said Duncan, referring to the animated character.

In the meantime, “Thank you all so much for your continued prayers and support,” said the family.

