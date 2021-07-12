Napa tourism boom hampered by lingering COVID-19 impacts

“You can definitely see the positive sentiment,” Steyteyieh said.

“With clients, drivers and us here in the office — you can see the communal energy moving toward a more positive direction.”

Mark Leonardi, general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Trolley, said the trolley is seeing an amazing amount of business and has had to turn some people away pretty much every day. Both his company and many of the wineries the trolley visits need and are trying to hire more people, he said.

Leonardi added that he thinks the current situation with tourism in Napa has created a bottleneck because the tourism companies aren’t currently able to handle the demand.

“The floodgates have opened, if you will,” Leonardi said. “The pressure is building at the point of entry because we really can’t accommodate all of the water.”

“The biggest concern that we have is the fact that we really want to accommodate everyone we possibly can,” Leonardi added. “We all need to sort of help refill the debt that was created, the lack of revenue that was created here beforehand. We all really want to share in this newfound excitement to come to Napa Valley.”

