The local governing committee of the Napa Tourism Improvement District is now accepting applications for grant funding, specifically to help fund events or projects that will bring visitors into the city of Napa for extended or repeat hotel stays.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Interested groups can apply at cityofnapa.org/1259/12022/TID-FY-23-24-Call-for-Funding-Requests. The deadline is March 24.

Grant awards in past years have ranged from $5,000 to $200,000. That’s included a $200,000 contribution to the Napa Lighted Art Festival; $65,000 to the Napa Valley Film Festival; $5,000 to the Downtown Napa Association for an ambassador program; and, for the purpose of promoting historical tourism, $25,000 to the Napa County Historical Society, according to a news release.

The committee — one part of the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District, which is funded by an extra 2% tax that visitors pay when staying in Napa’s hotel rooms — oversees 25% of the expenditures of funds generated by the city’s hotels.

Throwback Thursday: Napa Lighted Art Festival Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival Napa Lighted Art Festival Napa Lighted Art Festival Napa Lighted Art Festival Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival 2017 - Line Napa Lighted Art Festival 2017 - Flow Napa Lighted Art Festival 2017 - Duette: Shared Vision Clear Water Napa Lighted Art Festival 2017 - germinate/cultivate/integrate Napa Lighted Art Festival 2017 - Sleepwalkers