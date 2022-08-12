Napa Town & Country Fair amid first run in three years

The Napa County Town & Country Fair is back amid fanfare and so are fair fans.

Fairgoers can ride the Zipper, Vertigo, Zero Gravity and other thrilling stomach-churners. They can chow down on deep-fried burritos, deep-fried grilled cheese and other tasty stomach-burners.

The screams, smell of popcorn, hogs grunting in the livestock pens, midway barkers trying to entice passersby to throw rings in hopes of winning a stuffed animal — it’s all there. The fair’s four-day run began Thursday and ends Sunday.

For a while, COVID-19 dealt the Town & Country Fair a blow. This is the first full-fledged event held in three years, since before the pandemic began.

Now the fair is trying to go from farewell to faring well.

If the line for the first day on Thursday is any indication, the comeback has begun. People stretched far down Third Street as they waited for gates to open at 3 p.m.

Bill Pollard and Glenda Meats came with Pollard’s grandsons and were among the first in line. Large fir trees helped shade the sun for those standing near the ticket booth.

“I like the quilts. And canning,” Meats said.

But having a 9-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Elijah with them meant also heading to the rides.

And there is the food. For many people, fair fare is more than fair.

“I’m looking forward to a corn dog, for sure,” Pollard said.

“Cotton candy,” Meats said.

Barry and Jeanie Brown came. The couple had some fair priorities.

“The bandstand,” Jeanie Brown said. “Last time we came, Old Dominion was here. We really enjoyed that. I see today they have tribute bands.”

She looked through a fair brochure and noted tribute bands for Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Cars, the Eagles, Tom Petty and Steve Miller were on tap for that day. They definitely would see one, she said.

They didn’t plan to go on rides, though.

“We watch the little kids on them,” Jeanie Brown said. “They’re another entertainment all its own, watching the kids enjoy themselves.”

She recalled a previous fair. She watched the children go inside a giant ball and roll it.

Some of the more fatty fair fare isn't for everyone. Not everyone wants to get a weekly supply of cholesterol in one meal.

"We're not big on fair food," Jeanie Brown said. "Probably the drinks; that's it."

People in line ranged from babies in carriages to a white-haired man with a cane, with a wide variety of ages in between. A toddler looked at the splash of colors and spinning rides beyond the wrought-iron fence.

"The gate opened! The gate opened!" a young girl yelled as the magic hour of 3 p.m. hit.

In a bout of meteorological good luck, the fair looks to have fair weather. Thursday’s opening day had a high in the mid-80s. The National Weather Service on Friday predicted more of the same, though Sunday could reach 88 degrees.

The latest fair is part of a long tradition. Newspapers tell of agricultural fairs being held in the city of Napa at various times since pioneer days, with the present version dating back to the early 1930s as the Napa District Fair.

In 1957, the fair became the Napa Town & Country Fair. Mrs. Wertz “Doc” Hemphill came up with the name and received $35 and an engraved plaque for her effort, the Dec. 13, 1957 The Napa Register reported.

The 2022 edition of the fair is from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a livestock auction at 9 a.m. Saturday. Go to https://napafair.org/ for details.