Napa’s annual medley of farm animals, carnival fun and live music returns this week at the annual Town & Country Fair.

The exhibition will welcome guests from Thursday afternoon to Sunday night at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St. in downtown Napa. Gates will open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon on Saturday and Sunday, with rides, games, concerts and other attractions continuing until 10 p.m. each night.

The Napa fair’s showpiece remains the Junior Livestock Auction, which will play out starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Expo’s animal pavilion. Cattle, sheep, goats and other livestock raised by local youth through 4-H and FFA and clubs will go on the auction block, which raised a record $1.89 million at the 2022 fair to support agriculture programs for Napa children and teenagers.

Also showcasing agriculture for fairgoers young and old is the Ag Alley, whose attractions range from a corn pit and edible garden display to an insect display and other activities.

The Town & Country Fair also will host various musical guests at the Expo. Featured artists set to perform on the Joe Anderson Plaza Stage including Jefferson Starship on Thursday, Craig Morgan on Friday, Cheat Codes on Saturday, and Banda Machos and Banda Maguey on the closing evening Sunday.

Other music venues include the Bandstand Stage for tribute bands, and the Locals Live! Stage for musicians based in and around Napa. Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist also will stage several performances on fair weekend.

The fair’s debut drag show is scheduled for Friday at the Bandstand, hosted by the Napa disc jockey Rob “DJ Rotten Robbie” Doughty.

Returning events at the Expo will include the Makers Market, karaoke contests, the Wine Lounge, Kid Zone and Playspace, and adult and junior arts and crafts exhibits.

Additions this year include an expanded carnival with two roller coasters and five new children’s rides, along with Cooks Racing Pigs, a petting farm and pony rides.

Town & Country Fair tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate; $7 for military members, seniors 60 and older and children 6-12 ($12 at the gate). For children 5 and younger admission is free.

Seniors and children 12 and younger get free admission on opening day Thursday.

Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are $35 in advance, $45 at the gate. Advance ticket and wristband sales are available until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Group ticket sales are also available.

For ticket and schedule information, visit napafair.org.

