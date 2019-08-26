Attendance at this month's Napa Town & Country Fair was up almost 2 percent, boosted by near perfect weather and a lineup of musical acts that included The Righteous Brothers, Herman's Hermits and The Spinners.
Proceeds from the 2019 Junior Livestock Auction were the second highest in fair history, with a total of $1,507,000 bid on sheep, hogs and cattle. This was $100,000 less than 2018's all-time record, the fair reported.
Fair attendance was up 1.7 percent, with a total of 46,622 fair visitors as compared to the 43,106 in 2018, said Joe Anderson, CEO of Napa Valley Expo.
2019 Homemaker of the year was won by Linda Fuetz of Napa. Entries in the Exhibit Department were down 2.1% as compared to 2018.
The total number of animals sold at the Junior Lifestock Auction was 414 as compared to 415 in 2018.
Other fair results:
-- Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Alia Rodgers of Las Amigas 4-H for $225/lb to Walsh Vineyards Management.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Mardi Rodgers of Las Amigas 4-H for $250/lb to Sheehy Creek LLC.
-- Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold by Aubrianna Domecus of Napa FFA for $22/lb by Long Meadow Ranch.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb was sold by Isabella Timm of Napa FFA for $22/lb to Ace Automotive & Bruno Ranch.
-- Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Tiffany Vannoy of Napa FFA for $29/lb to Les Schwab Tire of Napa.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Ernesto Maldonado for $50/lb to Abreu Vineyards.
-- Grand Champion Market Steer was sold by Jeremy Bradley of Napa FFA for $10/lb to Bell Products, Inc.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer was sold by Sandra Cortes of Valley Ranchers 4-H for $12/lb to Grace Family Vineyards.
-- Grand Champion Rabbit Pen was sold by Camry Smith of Napa FFA for $1,000 to Napa Grocery Outlet.
-- Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Pen was sold by Grace Koehler of Napa FFA for $1,000 to H & E Equipment & Love It or Shove It Equipment.
-- The Grape Napa Valley Karaoke winners in the Adult division, included, First Place, Vivian McLaughlin of Benicia; Second Place, Bruce Berg of Napa; Third Place, Susan Korcz of American Canyon.
-- Junior division karaoke winners were: First Place, Rachel Davidson of Napa; Second Place, Isabella Denatale of Napa; Third Place, Karola Cerano of Napa.