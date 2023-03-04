Be prepared to spend a couple bucks more to enter this summer’s Napa Town & Country Fair – but not if you pay in advance.

People who walk up to the ticket booth this August for Napa’s annual collection of carnival rides, games and concerts will see a $2 admission increase – from $13 to $15 for adult visitors.

The discounted gate admission for seniors and youth will be $12, up from $10 in 2022, and military veterans will be entitled to the lower price for the first time, according to chief executive Corey Oakley of the state-owned Napa Valley Expo.

But for those making advance purchases, prices will remain the same as at last year’s fair – and as they were in 2019, before the pandemic-triggered closures that shuttered the Napa Valley Expo for more than a year.

Despite the higher walk-up cost, Oakley promised the Expo would hold the line as much as possible against post-pandemic inflation, predicting that higher volume will be the best path to re-establishing the fair’s popularity with Napans – and allow vendors and other partners to thrive.

While other fair operators and event producers have regularly raised prices to keep up with increasing costs and wages, “eventually you get to a point where (producers) say, ‘Oh, we have fewer people but we’re making more revenue’ – but at some point, you get diminishing returns,” he said Tuesday during a meeting of the Expo board, which approved ticket pricing for this year’s fair Aug. 10-13.

“I’m a volume guy, always have been,” said Oakley, who was vice president of the Napa fair’s carnival contractor Helm & Sons Amusements before becoming Expo CEO two years ago. “I feel like I have a duty to put people on the grounds, help all our partners make money.”

Seeking to quickly build back the Town & Country Fair’s popularity after the COVID-19 emergency canceled the 2020 event and forced a switch to a scaled-down carnival in 2021, the Expo relaunched the fair in August 2022 without any increase in ticket prices. Expo officials reported about 42,300 spectators over its four-day run – with a higher per-day average than the 2019 fair, which took place over five days. (The 2022 fair also admitted seniors and children free on its opening day.)

Revenue from the 2022 fair’s carnival and midway attractions was estimated at $588,381 for a 47% increase from the 2019, and food sales totaled $475,768, up 61%, Oakley said after last year’s event, which also introduced new attractions including a wine garden lounge and a Quilt Show and Makers Market.

Ahead of the Town & Country Fair, the Expo’s Third Street fairground is set to receive an upgrade far less noticeable than a Ferris wheel or roller coaster – but potentially benefitting a wide range of events.

A fiber-optic data system is scheduled for installation on the Expo property during the spring, Oakley said Monday. The network would provide on-site internet capability to the fairground for the first time, opening up possibilities like easier livestreaming of mixed martial arts and other sports. (MMA competitions staged at the Expo, which hosted eight cards in 2022, have featured streaming video, but always with equipment brought to the facility for the occasion.)

The Expo plans to have parts of the system in place in time for BottleRock in the last weekend of May, which could allow the music festival to build out its data infrastructure in less time than before, according to Oakley.

