Napa town hall will present the latest about the COVID-19 vaccine response

A Zoom meeting Wednesday will present the latest information regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine response from local, state and federal leaders.
Participating will be Alfredo Pedroza, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors; Congressman Mike Thompson; state Senator Bill Dodd; Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio, and Jennifer Yasumoto, Napa County's Health and Human Services Agency director.
The virtual town hall will start at 6 p.m.. To pre-register and join via Zoom, go to: Tinyurl.com/Napatownhall or to Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NapaCounty
Registration is encouraged but is not necessary. For more information, call 707-299-1478.
WATCH NOW: A WALK THROUGH THE NAPA LIBRARY DURING COVID-19
SEE PHOTOS OF DINOSAURS SPOTTED AN HOUR'S DRIVE FROM NAPA
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
FEB. 26: American Canyon police took a report of a catalytic converter theft on Klamath Court, then located surveillance camera footage of the…
FEB. 23: A motorist fleeing a traffic stop in St. Helena was seriously injured when his car ran off Highway 29, crossed Napa Valley Wine Train…
FEB. 22: Two catalytic converter theft suspects were behind bars after a north Napa car owner interrupted thieves caught in the act of removin…
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…
FEB. 18: A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.
At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, a nearby resident reported a burglary in progress at Java Hut on Silverado Trail.
FEB. 8: Multiple local law enforcement agencies teamed up early Monday morning to pursue a vehicle that took off when American Canyon Police a…
FEB. 5: Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a "cold" report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time.
When American Canyon police spotted a vehicle without a license plate parked on Highway 29, they discovered that the Toyota Camry had been rep…
Napa Police surrounded a home for about an hour and a half after a resident wanted on a warrant fled inside, the department reported.