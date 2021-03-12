 Skip to main content
Napa town hall will present the latest about the COVID-19 vaccine response

Virtual meeting
A Zoom meeting Wednesday will present the latest information regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine response from local, state and federal leaders.

Participating will be Alfredo Pedroza, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors; Congressman Mike Thompson; state Senator Bill Dodd; Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio, and Jennifer Yasumoto, Napa County's Health and Human Services Agency director.

The virtual town hall will start at 6 p.m.. To pre-register and join via Zoom, go to: Tinyurl.com/Napatownhall or to Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NapaCounty

Registration is encouraged but is not necessary. For more information, call 707-299-1478.

