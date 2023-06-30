The vacant lot, which nearly backs up against West Imola Avenue's on-ramp to Highway 29, is so unremarkable that your eyes probably slide right over it as you zip onto and off the freeway or along Imola Avenue.

Yet if developers prevail, the parcel could become the site of 19 three-story townhouses.

According to a pre-application filed with the city of Napa, Discovery Builders of Concord would like to build two rows of homes, 10 on one side and nine on the other, with a private driveway in the middle. The project, called Napa Courtland Commons, is located at 2431 W. Imola Ave.

Applicant Kris Kamerzell of Discovery Builders could not be immediately reached for comment, but noted that each townhome would total about 1,705 square feet.

The homes are currently noted as “market rate” units, according to the pre-application. A total of 37 parking spaces are planned for Napa Courtland Commons.

Long an empty lot, it was at one point owned by the well-known Napan Albert Giovannoni.

In 2017, the 0.85-acre parcel was sold from one subsequent owner to another for $1.607 million.

Then in 2020, the property was listed for sale as approved with a tentative map for 17 townhomes. At the time, units were described as two-bedroom, three-bath, three-story townhomes with attached private garages.

Later, in August 2021, Discovery Homes Holdings bought the land for $750,000.

“It’s a great property,” especially for rental units, said Ellen Politz with Corcoran Icon Properties. Politz was the listing agent for the property in 2021 when Discovery Homes purchased it.

Due to the proximity to the highway, it could be tougher to sell such units, but “renters are less location-sensitive than buyers,” she said. If Courtland Commons featured rental units, the owner could easily charge going lease rates of about $2,750 to $3,000 a month per home “and make a ton of income.”

The pre-application does not include any mention of affordable or low-income housing. In Napa, developers can pay an impact fee instead of building such units within their own projects.

However, city leaders and advocates have long emphasized the need for such lower-cost housing in Napa.

It is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them, Mayor Scott Sedgley said at a meeting in May.

The Napa Housing Coalition — a group of local leaders and residents focusing on housing issues — has said that the lack of attainable housing in Napa produces a string of severe problems, such as the loss of community members, falling school enrollment, increased traffic and staffing problems for local employers.

By comparison, there is a similar project nearby. Just around the corner at 1124 Foster Road is Sequoia Court, where 14 townhomes are under construction. In 2022, one of those units had been listed for sale for $966,000. However, that listing was removed at the end of the year. Today, the units are being advertised for lease on apartments.com. A monthly rent amount was not listed.

Next to the Courtland Commons parcel, a commercial building at 2441 W. Imola Ave. is currently listed for sale. The property, which was originally built as a Kingdom Hall for Jehovah's Witnesses, is priced at $925,000. More recently the building was home to a chiropractic office, among other uses.

At the end of 2022, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority debuted a newly remodeled park-and-ride facility on the east side of the Courtland Commons parcel. It included new pavement, landscaping, lighting and bicycle lockers. Electric vehicle charging stations should be installed by the end of the year.

