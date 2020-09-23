Napa traffic collision blocks lanes on Jefferson Street for 4 hours

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle knocked over a traffic signal at Jefferson and E streets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing southbound traffic to be detoured for four hours while city crews made repairs, Napa Police reported.

Police said the driver, Michael Hinsdale, 35, of Angwin, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

Police said that Hinsdale, who is on DUI probation, displayed signs of impairment and DUI charges would be requested from the District Attorney's Office.