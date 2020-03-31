Napa trainers offer tips for maintaining health with COVID-19 in mind

“Any number of students can participate in our live virtual classes. The response so far has been tremendous. We’re offering special online class pack pricing to make it approachable,” said Hall.

Hall said beginners interested in starting yoga should consider the Sun Salutation, a series of 12 poses that “will make you feel like you’ve gotten a workout, all on a 2 ½ foot by 7 foot mat.”

Hall said parents with children at home should know that kids love yoga.

“Getting kids involved is as simple as connecting the poses to nature. That’s easy, because many poses are named after animals, like frog, cat, and cow. You can laugh. Yoga doesn’t have to be serious,” said Hall.

Cathie Gordon, a marriage and family therapist in Napa, said it is critical to manage anxiety right now.

“There’s a lot we don’t know. People who are worried about what will happen should ask, is it helpful for me to explore this further? Sometimes it’s not. We now have to restructure our lives to incorporate balance and routines,” said Gordon.

Gordon said people should focus on eating well, getting enough sleep, and not abusing substances.