The Napa Valley Transportation Agency Board of Directors planned to honor the late JoAnn Busenbark Wednesday for her lifelong commitment to public service, including the agency.
The room where the directors meet is to be named the JoAnn Busenbark Board Room.
Busenbark, who died May 20, was appointed by the Napa City Council to serve as a member of the Board of Directors from 1998-2003, serving as the first chair of NVTA (NCTPA at the time) from 1998-1999. She also served as a member of the NVTA Paratransit Coordinating Council from 2004-2019, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Policy Advisory Council representing the interests of seniors and persons with disabilities form from April 2010-October 2015.