Napa transportation leaders look at pothole repair money

Measure T sales tax revenues for Napa County street repair survived pandemic disruptions but still could face a bumpy road amid new economic challenges.

“We’re still in these uncertain times,” Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio said after hearing the latest budget projections and opting for a "cautiously optimistic" approach.

Voter-approved Measure T is a major revenue source for local pothole repair for the county and its cities and town. In the city of Napa, it has funded such projects as the Trancas Street repaving near Highway 29 and the Trower Avenue repaving.

A Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) report said revenues from the local half-cent sales tax fell 5% at the outset of the pandemic. They bounced back 10% in fiscal year 2020-21.

After spending much of 2021 recovering from the COVID-19 downturn, "Napa County's local economy has shown to be resilient and remains in relatively good economic standing," the report said.

That's the good news. Staff is forecasting "tepid" growth in Measure T revenues over the next couple of years.

"The economic instability caused by inflation, cost and supply of fuel and consumer goods and housing affordability could bring about a prolonged recession," the report warned.

Napa Valley emerged from the pandemic as an even more appealing destination for people wanting to get out of urban areas. Some of this activity is likely from pent-up travel demand and recent growth could start leveling off, the report said.

The report's message to the county and its cities — don't overcommit for street repairs counting on Measure T money that might not be realized.

Representatives from Napa County as well as its cities and towns talked about Measure T during the April 20 meeting of the NVTA Tax Agency Board of Directors.

Measure T during its first fiscal year in 2018-19 brought in $19.7 million. This to fell $18.6 million in 2019-2020, rose to $20.4 million in 2020-21 and is expected to be $23 million this fiscal year. The money goes to Napa County, Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.

The NVTA is now looking ahead. It is projecting $23 million in Measure T revenues for 2022-23 and $24.6 million for 2023-24. The fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.

Certainly plenty of road repair work remains to be done. The Association of Bay Area Governments has a map that shows street conditions for streets throughout the region.

The city of Napa map has plenty of streets in various shades of green on the map, which means "fair" to "good." But it also has a sizable number of streets in red, which means "poor."

Go to https://www.vitalsigns.mtc.ca.gov/street-pavement-condition to see the street condition map.

Then local representatives on April 20 shifted to their role as the NVTA Board of Directors to tend to non-Measure T budget matters. The agency oversees state and federal transportation money that is used locally and manages the Vine bus system.

Anybody who drives a vehicle on local roads, rides a local bus or rides on local bike paths in Napa County has a stake in the agency's budget.

Over two years, the NVTA proposes spending $113 million. It is creating a biennial budget to be approved at a future meeting.

Capital projects would total almost $48 million. They range from a bus maintenance yard in the airport industrial area to Imola park-and-ride lot improvements in the city of Napa to a St. Helena-Calistoga Vine Trail segment.

American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph noted one project is $3 million for work at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center, where the NVTA has its offices. That seems like a lot of money, he said.

“It’s to address the new work experience, which is we’re on meetings all day long on Zoom,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said. “We have a shortage of offices.”

The Soscol Gateway Transit Center opened in 2012. Miller said the first floor was left unfinished, so the idea is to build that section out. That would create more private space for Zoom meetings, so someone wouldn't have to leave their workspace for a meeting.

“It would be a very tough sales job to get me to agree to that,” Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said.

The proposed budget for Vine bus service, VineGo paratransit service and community shuttles is $14.6 million for 2022-23 and $15.2 million for 2023-24.

Local transit services a few years ago served more than a million riders annually. Ridership plunged during the pandemic and is at about 55% of pre-pandemic levels.

A recent shortage of drivers forced the NVTA to cut Vine services three times. That is exacerbating a recovery, transportation officials said.

“We’re still struggling with low demand, but it is increasing, the trend is looking positive,” NVTA Finance Director Antonio Onorato said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

