Napa transportation leaders seek grants for Upvalley roundabouts on Highway 29

Napa County is waiting to find out if it will secure grants for two proposed roundabouts in the heart of wine country that could be ready for construction by fall of 2022.
These two roundabouts could be built on Highway 29 for a total cost of $11 million. One would be at Rutherford Cross Road and the other at Oakville Cross Road.
On March 17, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) Board of Directors approved seeking grant money to build the projects.
“The roundabouts would greatly improve traffic operations and increase safety for those turning left onto the highway, especially for the most vulnerable users, such as bicyclists,” said Danielle Schmitz of the NVTA.
Now the agency must convince the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. The commission in June is to dispense money from its Safe and Seamless Mobility Quick-Strike Program to projects that can be launched quickly to improve a pandemic-stricken economy and improve safety.
Everything has been quick about the proposed roundabouts project. It came to public attention only in mid-February.
The project is spearheaded by Napa Valley Forward, a pilot program partly funded by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to reduce local traffic congestion. Napa Valley Forward is a collaboration that includes wine and hospitality employers and the NVTA.
County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has worked on the roundabouts idea. Pedroza is chairperson of both the NVTA Board and Metropolitan Transportation Commission, as well as a key proponent of Napa Valley Forward.
“Our intention is to make these intersections safer, but also to improve traffic flow,” Pedroza said.
NVTA Board member and Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus cast the lone “no” vote against pursuing the roundabouts grant funding.
“I don’t like roundabouts, period,” Kraus said in an interview after the meeting. “I haven’t driven through a roundabout that it wasn’t a white-knuckle experience.”
Locals might learn how to zip through local roundabouts, but visitors are in a different situation, Kraus said. He recalled his own experiences as a visitor to other areas when suddenly encountering an unfamiliar roundabout.
The NVTA's March 17 Zoom-only meeting was the first time the agency has had the proposed roundabouts on an agenda. No one from the public spoke either in favor or against the idea.
One question has been whether roundabouts would fit at these intersections, given such constraints as nearby buildings, vineyards, parking lots, and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks.
The answer appears to be “yes.” The NVTA has drawings showing how the roundabouts could be configured, with the shapes not necessarily perfectly round to minimize the amount of adjacent property needed.
The Quick-Strike program has $50 million in grants available for the entire nine-county Bay Area. Napa County will be competing for the money. But Schmitz said the project is “scalable.”
“If we’re awarded less funding, we can still complete a portion of the project,” she said.
The idea for a Rutherford Road roundabout at Highway 29 isn't new. It came up in the mid-2000s and was looked at for several years before being shelved.
Today, the county has several roundabouts, with more slated to come. Existing roundabouts include:
- Three roundabouts in the city of Napa near First Street and Highway 29.
- Two roundabouts on the Gasser lands west of Soscol Avenue in the city of Napa. One is at Peatman Drive and Saratoga Drive near the new Braydon Apartments. The other is at Peatman Drive and Sousa Lane.
Locations for planned roundabouts for coming years include:
- Soscol Junction at Highway 29 and Highway 221. The project is to have two roundabouts, though neither on Highway 29.
- Silverado Trail where it converges with Coombsville Road, Third Street and East Avenue in the city of Napa. Two roundabouts are planned.
- Devlin Road and Soscol Ferry Road.
- Devlin Road in American Canyon.
The NVTA is also seeking $100,000 in Quick-Strike money for the local Safe Routes to Schools program activities, such as safety education programs for walking and biking to school.
