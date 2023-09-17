A year ago during the Napa County Coastal Cleanup Day, some 350 volunteers removed two tons of trash from wetlands and waterways, the equivalent weight of a midsize SUV or a white rhinoceros.

It’s almost time to find out what 2023 will bring. This year’s Coastal Cleanup Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 17 local sites, from local cities to Lake Berryessa.

“This is an opportunity for residents of Napa County to do our part in keeping our waterways clean of litter for the benefit of every part of our ecosystem,” said Ashley Kvitek of the Napa County Resource Conservation District.

All of those coffee containers, chip bags, plastic water bottles and other garbage add up in weight. Kvitek said they also harm the environment.

Six-pack rings can entangle and injure wildlife. Sea turtles can mistake plastic bags for tasty jellyfish. Creatures with plastic in their bellies can feel full and die of starvation, according to the California Coastal Commission.

Napa County at its closest is about 30 miles from the coast. But the Napa River creates a local connection with the region's bays and the Pacific Ocean.

Volunteers can register online for a particular Coastal Cleanup Day site or simply show up. The exception is for sites in American Canyon, where registration is required.

Some of the six sites within the city of Napa are more popular than others. For those wanting to go where they might be most needed, Kvitek suggested the South Jefferson wetlands, Napa County Library and Oxbow sites.

Volunteers can bring gloves, trash grabbers and buckets, if they have them. If not, such items will be available. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and long pants, organizers said.

How much trash is collected at Napa's Coastal Cleanup Day varies from year to year. Kvitek said the record since 1999 came in 2009, when 554 volunteers collected about 18,000 pounds, or nine tons.

That makes last year’s two-ton total seem small. Kvitek said the reason for the drop-off is probably improved opportunities for residents to properly dispose of larger, heavier items.

“The things that we find now are different than we found before,” she said. “We used to find things like washing machines and engine blocks and things like that.”

Once the garbage collecting is finished, the sorting continues. Volunteers learn what items go in the trash, recyclables and compost bins. And, of course, buckets of garbage are weighed.

Go to naparcd.org/events/cleanup2023/ to find details on Coastal Cleanup Day and local cleanup sites.

Coastal Cleanup Day is coordinated statewide by the California Coastal Commission. Local partners include Napa County, the city of Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, and Napa Valley CanDo.

Napa Recycling & Waste Services, Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services and Recology take care of the Coastal Cleanup Day garbage collected.

Coastal Cleanup Day Napa Coastal Cleanup Day sites City of Napa: Downtown Napa at Main and Pearl streets; Oxbow District, meet at CIA at Copia; Kennedy Park at the boat launch; Napa County Library; Vintage High School, meet at the quad; South Jefferson wetlands

Downtown Napa at Main and Pearl streets; Oxbow District, meet at CIA at Copia; Kennedy Park at the boat launch; Napa County Library; Vintage High School, meet at the quad; South Jefferson wetlands American Canyon (registration required): Wetlands Edge Park; Shenandoah and Silver Oak parks; Community Parks I and II; Veterans Memorial Park; Par Course

Wetlands Edge Park; Shenandoah and Silver Oak parks; Community Parks I and II; Veterans Memorial Park; Par Course Calistoga: Tedeschi Little League Field

Tedeschi Little League Field St. Helena: Jacob Meily Park

Jacob Meily Park Yountville: Van De Leur Park

Van De Leur Park Lake Berryessa: Markley Cove; Steele Canyon

