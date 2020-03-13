Napa travel agents hit hard by coronavirus and travel ban

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the CORVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
A small group of Napans are finding themselves front and center at the coronavirus crisis: travel agents.
Usually called upon to talk up vacation hot spots and good deals on flights, instead the agents are postponing and cancelling trip after trip.
“People are concerned,” said longtime Napa travel agent Florida “Flo” Schilling of Thompson Creekside Travel. Some of her clients have been told by their doctors not to travel, she said. Others are reluctantly opting out of travel, she said.
And with Thursday’s news of the travel ban on flights from Europe, “It’s definitely not good for the industry,” Schilling. “It is a trying time.”
“A good percentage of people are cancelling,” and postponing travel plans, said Eric Sternberg of Sapphire Journeys in Napa. “Especially through June.”
“It’s not all cruises,” that are being scrapped, he said. “I had people going to China for a tour. They cancelled. They can’t even get there.”
Many talk of delaying their trips into 2021, said Stenberg.
“I think people believe this is not going to be a long term situation,” the travel agent said. “They still want to travel -- it’s just question of timing.”
Schilling said she normally does a lot of travel planning in the spring. Instead, she’s helping clients change their plans.
“I had a couple going to New Orleans in May. She feels like it’s recommended she does not go to places where there are a lot of people. They feel like they don’t want to be around a crowd. She’s older.
“One lady was going to go to a wedding in Cancun,” said Schilling. But because of her doctor’s recommendation, “She will not travel,” said Schilling. That client also cancelled a dive trip to Honduras in April.
“Today I received a cancellation for a family going to Tahiti for Easter,” said Schilling. “I think it’s the fear of not being able to get back.”
At the same time, “But I have another family they are going to Ireland I think the first week of April and they feel OK,” said Schilling.
“I have some people who are going including some doctors who are not as concerned and are going to Alaska on an Alaskan cruise,” said Sternberg.
“The majority of the people have to reluctantly cancel or postpone,” said Schilling. “Is it paranoia or caution or a little bit of both?” she wondered.
“We did have a family book an Alaska cruise this summer on Princess and they opted to cancel. They probably feel like they don’t want to put themselves in harm’s way.”
This was before Viking and Princess cruise lines announced Thursday that they would temporarily stop sailings.
Sternberg said it’s mostly Europe where he’s had cancellations. “Even though those countries for the most part are not on the CDC list but I think some of it is the fear of possibly getting quarantined and not getting back.”
“It’s a hard situation for anyone in the travel industry,” said Stenberg. “I feel bad for anyone who depends on tourism in these countries.”
Both agents said fewer people traveling mean some opportunities for those who choose to. Flights and hotel rooms will be cheaper, they said.
“Each person is different,” said Sternberg. “If it were me, I wouldn’t go to China and probably not to Italy -- not because of the virus but because tourist attractions are shut down or they have limited hours. Other than that it would be a good time to go.”
“Flights are very, very inexpensive,” right now, Sternberg pointed out. “For intrepid travelers there are opportunities.”
And besides air travel, “There are great train rides too,” he said. “If you don’t want to get on a plane you can take a train.”
“I’m trying to focus on the positive side,” said Sternberg. “The travel glass if half full.”
Schilling said she advocates travel insurance. And people are asking about it, she said. Premiums are based on age and cost of the trip, said the agent.
The agent gave a range of premiums of $109 to as high as $900. Some allow travelers to cancel for any reason.
“It’s a small price to pay to insure your trip,” said Schilling.
