Napa travel agents hit hard by coronavirus and travel ban

“I have some people who are going including some doctors who are not as concerned and are going to Alaska on an Alaskan cruise,” said Sternberg.

“The majority of the people have to reluctantly cancel or postpone,” said Schilling. “Is it paranoia or caution or a little bit of both?” she wondered.

“We did have a family book an Alaska cruise this summer on Princess and they opted to cancel. They probably feel like they don’t want to put themselves in harm’s way.”

This was before Viking and Princess cruise lines announced Thursday that they would temporarily stop sailings.

Sternberg said it’s mostly Europe where he’s had cancellations. “Even though those countries for the most part are not on the CDC list but I think some of it is the fear of possibly getting quarantined and not getting back.”

“It’s a hard situation for anyone in the travel industry,” said Stenberg. “I feel bad for anyone who depends on tourism in these countries.”

Both agents said fewer people traveling mean some opportunities for those who choose to. Flights and hotel rooms will be cheaper, they said.