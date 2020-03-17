Napa tries to fee its hungry during coronavirus scare

Many of those volunteers are older than 60 and are being told to self-isolate because of their unique vulnerability to contracting COVID-19 and develop life-threatening symptoms.

“We don’t want to kill our volunteers so that we can do a good deed. It’s just a terrible thought to think that trying to do something that would be helpful would help spread a terrible disease,” she said. She added that “while nobody was happy about this, everybody understood and nobody argued that we should stay open.”

Notices were posted on the doors during Monday’s final meal service, which had already transitioned to bagged meals, and organizers put out posts on social media accounts. Volunteers are “chomping at the bit” to re-open whenever they can, Reyes said, but there’s little way to track where folks who have historically relied on The Table for food will be getting their next meal.

Reyes said the organization has made a commitment to “not ask questions,” so they don’t have a great sense of what kind of population they serve, for example, if they’re homeless, on food stamps, couch-surfing or not knowing where their next meal will come from. Nor do they have an exact head count of how many individuals they’re feeding regularly.