A plan to carve out more guest rooms inside a 19th-century mansion has received the thumbs-down from Napa city officials, amid blowback from homeowners fearful that a growing bed-and-breakfast segment is creating too hotel-like an atmosphere in the historic Old Town neighborhood.
The Planning Commission on Thursday rejected a remodeling of the Cedar Gables Inn that would have increased the room count from nine to 15.
Members of the commission, the city’s arbiter of land-use matters, had indicated earlier this month they were likely to side with opponents who warned of increased traffic and parking demand on surrounding streets in the Napa Abajo-Fuller Park district, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Husband-and-wife owners Abhilash (John) Patel and Maria Eriksson sought to create the additional rooms by subdividing two bedrooms and repurposing an attic, tavern and breakfast room. No additions were planned to the shingle-sided mansion at Coombs and Oak streets, which is known as the Edward Wilder Churchill House and dates to 1895.
Planners’ rejection of the Cedar Gables expansion followed their decisions to allow two other tourist-oriented conversions at 19th-century homes to move ahead – a renovation of the George E. Goodman Jr. house on Randolph Street into a B&B, and the creation of a group retreat center at the Thomas Earl House on Seminary Street. Owners of the Shwarz home, an Arts and Crafts structure at 494 Franklin St., also has applied for city permission to turn part of that house into a three-room inn.
But the idea of housing more guests inside an already restored landmark drew less support from commissioners than creating new lodgings from a deteriorated home in danger of extinction. Reviewing the Cedar Gables remodeling on April 4, Paul Kelley suggested reworking the city’s B&B ordinance to steer such restorations toward creating boardinghouses instead of overnight lodgings, to help cut into the city’s chronic rental housing shortage.