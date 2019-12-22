It was never a field of dreams. Indeed, it broke them. For most of the young ballplayers in the Napa Twilite Major League, it was their last stab at organized baseball.
And the ballyard, tucked away in a corner of the Napa Town and Country Fairgrounds a few blocks east of the Napa River, was hardly a jewel. Quite possibly, it was the worst athletic venue in the city, maybe the whole county.
Its all-dirt infield sent up clouds of dust during games. The lights were so weak, you couldn’t cast a shadow. And swarms of June Bugs invaded at times. It was no-frills baseball; there was no scoreboard, no concession stand, and few fans, among other things.
And yet, time’s passage has softened the memories of those who played there. It has been more than half a century since the final out was made in the final game at the fairgrounds diamond.
Several of those once young players, now all in their late 60s and 70s, look back fondly on a time and place when they ran like deer, threw pitches with blazing speed and knocked the cover off the ball. And that primitive field? They wouldn’t trade it today for Yankee Stadium.
The baseball could be pretty good, but few people turned out to watch.
“Some nights there hardly anybody there. Other nights the stands were half full,” said Bill Brazzi of Napa.
Brazzi’s teammate, Jerry Davis, said he doesn’t think the lack of fans was bad. It took away a lot of pressure on the players and made playing at the fairgrounds much more fun, the Clayton resident added.
Former pitcher Bill Monroe did have blazing speed.
“It provided character. There was a lot of character there,” he said of games at the sparse field. Monroe lives now near Portland, Oregon.
“It was just a good time. I really enjoyed the whole thing,” said Bill Forsythe, currently of Stockton. “We’d show up down there, loosen up a little and play ball. It was good. The baseball was competitive and everybody tried to win.”
Forsythe was catching one night when his left fielder uncorked a throw to home that could charitably be called a moonshot. “The ball kept rising and rising,” he remembers. “It flew over the backstop.”
Forsythe glanced at the opponents’ bench. Their necks were craned and their eyes looked skyward as the baseball flew by on its way into the dark night beyond the field.
“It was such a transition time,” said Davis of the league for boys ages 14 through 17. “Discovering girls, cars, it took away a bit of the importance. Basically, you were growing up.” And because of those teenage distractions, “You weren’t sure you’d have enough players (show up) to field a team.”
“I remember how dark it was out there,” said Ray Reaka. “I was in left field one night and I remember standing out there thinking how dark it was, how big that field felt. There was no fence and if the ball got by you, it rolled forever,” added the Grants Pass, Oregon, resident.
Sometimes you’d see the darndest things during games: hidden ball tricks, bats thrown in anger into the PG&E pole yard behind the third baseline, odd plays and more.
Monroe, catcher Charlie Heitz and first baseman Mike Sunnafrank used to pull a hidden ball trick at first base that sometimes worked, Sunnafrank said from his home in Duluth, Minnesota. “It really wasn’t necessary with (Monroe) striking most everyone out and his no-look pickoff move on the rare occasion when they did make it to first.”
But those three also had another trick up their sleeves that succeeded. “Usually about the time the clean-up hitter was coming to the plate for the first time, we had this thing we’d do. Bill would start crawling around on the mound, sifting through the dirt. I’d go over to see what he was doing then yell at Charlie to tell him that Bill had lost a contact lens.
“Eventually, of course, the ump would tell us to play ball, or we would give up the search on our own. Then the first pitch that Bill would throw would be preceded by a lot of squinting, with Charlie behind the plate mumbling about Bill being as blind as a bat. Then Bill would cut loose with a fast one, two to three feet over the batter’s head and behind him.
“No danger of them getting hit, but you should have seen the looks on their faces! Then, of course, Bill sets to work. Most batters simply had no chance at that point. Real bush-league stuff, but that is what we were, kids having a great time messing with each other.”
Getting picked off was a baserunner’s nightmare. Don Kleid remembers playing first when lefty Neil Copeland, who had a great pick-off move, was on the mound. “I’d tell the runner on first, ‘he’s gonna pick you off.’ Sure enough, boom, he picked him off,” Kleid, who is moving to the Lincoln area, said.
Forsythe, not known for his speed on the base paths, recalls the time he was picked off first by pitcher Jeff Schultz. “The guy that came up after me hit a lot of ground balls and I didn’t want to get doubled up,” he explained. “I had to get as big a lead as I could because I wasn’t the best base runner.”
There’s no way they’re going to let me steal, he thought, taking an extra step or two in his lead toward second. Then Schultz struck. “It wasn’t even close. I took one step back (toward first) and let them tag me,” Forsythe said.
Copeland, of Grants Pass, lived in San Francisco but moved with his parents to Napa for extended summer vacations. He wasn’t fond of the local ball field. “I just remember I hated that dirt infield. I was used to playing at ballparks with grass infields. I didn’t like playing games at night. The lighting to me wasn’t all that good.”
At least two players, Rich Robertson and Warren Brusstar, both pitchers, made it all the way to the Major Leagues. Brusstar has a World Series ring as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 championship team. But one memory from the fairgrounds haunts him to this day.
“I was pitching one night. Between innings I was throwing warm-ups from the mound. He (catcher) wasn’t wearing a mask. I threw a pitch and hit him right in the forehead. He dropped on his face right on the plate, like a cartoon. It really shook me up. I thought I’d killed him,” Brusstar said.
The catcher wasn’t seriously injured and later told the Napa resident he’d lost the ball in the lights from the softball field adjacent and northwest of the baseball field.
That was one of the few times a ballplayer lost a ball in the lights. East Bay resident Bim Coyle said when he played in the outfield, the fairgrounds’ poor lighting always kept things interesting. “You had no flippin’ idea where that ball was,” he said.
“The ball could be hit above the lights,” Bill Hammaker said. “They weren’t very bright and the poles were high. You could lose the ball.” The Olympia, Washington, resident had another vivid memory, the resounding boom when a foul ball struck a metal building that stood away from the right field line. “It happened more than once,” he added.
Left-handed pitcher Jack Price remembers another sound, that of a ball slamming into the backstop – when he threw to shut up a heckler. “I recall a game when some old guy behind the backstop fence was raggin’ me for the first couple of innings,” Price said. “When I went out to warm-up in the third, I cut loose with a hard fastball right at his nose. Didn’t hear anything from him after that.”
“And it wasn’t the only time I had to use that subtle reminder that I don’t take kindly to that crap. Did it in high school, too, once actually wedging the ball into the metal wire on the fence,” the Wisconsin resident said.
Loudmouths weren’t the only targets. Sometimes, pitchers threw close to hitters to back them off the plate, or send a message.
Mike Kerns was a hard-throwing lefty and a good hitter. “I could only throw a fastball but it had a natural screwball, breaking into righthanders and away from lefthanders,” the Petaluma resident said.
Kerns’ catcher got mad whenever a batter crowded the plate. He’d signal Kerns with a clenched fist, indicating he wanted him to throw close to the batter to make him move back. “A couple of times it went behind the batter. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody. I was trying to brush them back,” Kerns said.
Pitcher Bruce Graves once threw behind a batter on purpose. The other guy had borrowed something of Graves’ and wouldn’t return it. After the wayward pitch, plate umpire Vic Anderson called timeout and visited the Sacramento resident on the mound. “I know you. You’re better than that,” Anderson said. Graves never threw at a batter again.
And then, there were fights and near-hits. “Every now and then there was a fight, not often,” remembers Scott Goldie, now a Martinez resident who didn’t play ball but watched his friends’ games. “Usually when someone slid into another player. They would roll around in the dirt before they were separated.”
One night, Jim Engle tried to throw near a batter, but the ball hit him in the back. Wrong batter. The guy had a reputation of settling things with his fists.
“After this game, I’m going to kick your ass,” he promised an embarrassed Engle, who could only laugh, as a way of saying, ‘hey, calm down.’
The two had once been teammates and when the game was over, the batter reminded Engle of that and said his threat was made in the heat of the moment, the Napa resident recalled. There was no fight.
Engle, was involved in two other memorable plays. Playing in right field one game, a batter hit a drive that sliced toward center. Engle reached out to snag the ball, thinking the catch was going to look good to the people in the stands. He grabbed it, but his glove fell off his hand. He picked up the ball and fired it toward second. But he was in too big of a hurry and the ball went right to the ground – just 20 feet away.
Another time Engle blasted a hit to deep center field. It looked like a sure homer that would fly over a fence on the softball diamond. But his friend Steve Brown, on the opposing team, chased the ball down, caught it and fell over the fence. “I robbed him. It would have been a homer,” said Brown, who lives near Bremerton, Wash.
I remember one fight in particular. I was in left field. The outfield grass was at least four inches tall. The annual fair was coming a few days later, and groundskeepers always let the grass grow long until the fair and the carnival were over.
There was a runner on first and a sinking line drive came my way. It dropped a few feet in front of me. I pretended the ball was lost in the high grass and started frantically looking for it. The runner saw me, put his head down and ran for third.
I picked up the ball and pegged it to our third baseman. We had the runner a good 10 feet or more. Except, he came in sliding like Ty Cobb with his spikes high. He kicked the ball from our guy’s glove, spiking the back of his hand in the process.
The infielder jumped on the runner and they rolled around in the dirt pummeling each other until the coaches and umpires broke it up. The runner was tossed out, the third baseman went to the hospital for stitches and I was left thinking: ‘What did I just do?
One night, Kerns slid into home but the catcher blocked the plate and he was called out. Kerns threw what he calls a “baseball fit.” The two shoved each other but “I didn’t swing my fists,” he said. Good thing for the other guy because Kerns became a budding heavyweight boxer and later trained for a time in Oakland with George Foreman.
Ray Guadagni remembers when the catcher on his team got into a beef with the home plate ump and kicked dirt on his trousers. Napa resident Guadagni was amazed to see the player tossed from the game and the fairgrounds for his antics.
“He got kicked out of the game and (leisurely) walked over the pitcher’s mound, through the outfield and beyond. He had to leave,” said Paul Vallerga, one of the league’s best players, now of Bend, Oregon.
Then there was the night Larry Tronstad pitched five innings of perfect ball, only to be taken out of the game by his coach. The 6-foot, 5-inch hurler injured his back after weightlifting a week before.
Tronstad couldn’t throw a fastball due to the pain, but could toss roundhouse curves sidearm, which batters couldn’t touch that night. His dreams of pitching a perfect game ended, however, when coach Clarence Tye pulled him after five innings. “You looked like you were going to fall over out there,” Tye said.
Twilite Majors wouldn’t have worked without the hours put in by many dedicated adults. There were coaches like Tye, Chet Mistak, Bob Bias, Hal Lunceford, Bob Lopez and others. George Fimby kept score for most, if not all, the games. Then there were umpires such as Anderson, Terry Hunter, Marion Snider and others.
A physically disabled man, Snider did not let that stop him from umpiring in leagues throughout Napa. “In the pantheon of legendary Napa characters in those days, perhaps none rivaled (him) for instant recognizability,” Sunnafrank said. “Whenever we saw his one-speed bicycle next to that backstop, we knew Marion would be umping for us that night.”
Snider was a pretty good home plate ump, several players recall. “He was challenged in many ways. He was a good umpire,” Heitz said. Forsythe agreed, adding Snider never called a strike on a pitch above a batter’s belt. And he always asked Forsythe how his father was doing.
Fimby, who had a disability and walked with a crutch, played a key role by getting scorecards to The Napa Register. The following day, a roundup of games and box scores would appear in the paper. “You couldn’t wait for the Register if you had a good game,” Heitz, now living in Fairfield, said.
Walt Price, another current Fairfield area resident, recalls a post-season team dinner on the second floor of the Native Sons Hall in downtown Napa. The salads came with garbonzo beans, which Price had never before eaten. Curious he spooned several onto his salad.
“Don’t eat those,” the late Joe Minenna said. “Why not. They’re beans,” Price replied. “They’re ammo,” the mischevious Minenna said, scooping up beans from neighboring ballplayers, then flicking them with a fork out an open window toward passersby on the sidewalk below.
“After the salad, they closed the window,” Price said, laughing.
“As I moved on to high school and American Legion ball, I missed the simplicity of Twilite Majors,” Graves said. “As the stakes were higher, we smiled a lot less.” Decades later, he said he can still hear the drone of the June Bugs, the sound of the ball hitting the catcher’s mitt and words of encouragement from the faithful few in the stands.
“It was something I wished everybody could have experienced,” Forsythe said of baseball at the fairgrounds. “For me, it was one of those rite of passage things. It was something good to do.”