Napa Unbound: art installation made by patients, staff and volunteers takes wing at Napa State Hospital

An art installation of 769 winged hearts floating over 80 feet has taken flight inside a Napa hall.

Yet that artwork is inside a place that most Napans will never visit, and was made in part by artists who cannot be named, photographed or leave the home where they made it:

Napa State Hospital.

Called Unbound, the immersive art presentation is year-long collaboration between the state psychiatric hospital residents, staff, volunteers and a Petaluma-based nonprofit called Life On Earth Art.

It includes the hundreds of paper mâché hearts, as well as music, lights, sensory integration, photography and video, all created by those who live or work at the hospital.

“We’re working to heal and also de-stigmatize mental health concerns and to humanize the patients,” at the psychiatric hospital, said founder Tracy Ferron.

The collaboration is meant to bring a “majestic vision of hope and healing to life,” and provide participating patients “with a unique kind of purpose,” said Camille Gentry, chief of rehabilitation therapy services at Napa State Hospital, or DHS-Napa as it is also known.

Of course it’s not possible to walk to the installment without walking past the fence that so solidly divides the hospital from the free world outside it, wrote Adam Kleinhenz, the acting clinical administrator at Napa State Hospital.

“And yet it is also not possible to walk through Unbound without losing all sense of such divisions,” he said in a news release.

“Patients, staff, artists, community members — we all shared in this creation. To say that each heart tells a story is an understatement, as every heart passed through multiple hands on its way to its place in the air,” Kleinhenz said.

Perhaps one of the patients at Napa State Hospital put it best: “Out of the heart comes the beauty of life.”

Patients, staff and volunteers are co-creators

Gentry said that Unbound was co-created by more than 500 patients, 200 hospital therapists and staff, and more than 800 community volunteers over the span of a year.

Ferron said she conceived Unbound as a love letter to her brothers, both of whom suffered from severe mental illness. Her brother, Bob, spent much of her childhood at Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino.

“No one asks for a severe mental illness or the cascade of judgment, shame, fear, and isolation that impact millions of people and their families around the globe,” said Ferron.

“Unbound was created as a testament to how our human family can come together with radical inclusivity and open hearts to create beauty, forge compassion, and acknowledge those who feel most unseen and unloved in our society.”

A torrent of oozing fluid

Unbound is located inside an almost empty hall behind the locked gates at Napa State.

At the center of the Unbound sculpture is a wooden birdcage featuring seven glowing resin and paper mâché hearts.

A torrent of black fluid oozes from the corner of the tilted cage, pooling on the floor. Turned steel ribbons twist above, creating a tornado of transformation as hundreds of winged hearts pour forth from the cage.

The winged hearts, suspended by clear filament and magnets, grow ever larger from 9 inches wingtip to wingtip to 9-feet wide, as they “fly” through the hall.

Gentry said that in her 19-years of working at Napa State, this was the first such artistic collaboration — one including both patients and the public — that she was aware of.

As chief of rehabilitation therapy services, Gentry’s department offers art, music, dance/movement, recreation and occupational therapies.

It’s a groundbreaking partnership, said the release. The team faced significant bureaucratic and logistical hurdles to install a complex large-scale artwork in a strictly controlled locked psychiatric facility.

Patients at Napa State generally fall under several legal categories: those judged incompetent to stand trial, offenders with mental health disorders, those ruled not guilty by reason of insanity and “gravely disabled” individuals who represent a danger to themselves or others due to mental illness.

Every screw was counted

It took a total of 13 days to set up Unbound, which “opened” in May.

During the installation, every item brought inside Napa State’s locked facility, down to individual screws, had to be accounted for, Ferron explained.

Visitors were not allowed to wear brown or khaki or any scarves or necklaces. Each visitor was also required to submit identification in advance, take a rapid COVID test and wear a mask before passing through the “sally port” of the locked area. Photography of anything outside the hall, even the hospital’s legendary peacocks, was not permitted.

Gentry led her team of 70 rehabilitation therapists to work with more than 500 patients over dozens of units “to explore and invent therapeutic practices to deepen the healing of the heartmaking process.”

Participants used dozens of paper mâché mold forms to make the different heart sizes.

Life On Earth Art also engaged hundreds of north Bay Area volunteers, prioritizing underserved populations such as homeless communities, youth recovering from sexual exploitation, centers for at-risk youth, mentoring groups, churches, Girl Scouts and schools, said Ferron. Many participants chose to commemorate loved ones lost or struggling with mental health issues, she added.

Building innovative bridges between the hospital population and outside community was a major goal of Unbound, said the artist.

Of course because these communities are physically separated by barbed wire, and hospital patients are not able to be photographed, the team forged connection through several techniques.

Those included photographing the hands of the artists as they held their hearts, music therapy where patients collectively wrote a song and invited the outside community to record a track of the chorus which was incorporated into their final song. In addition, a 12-by-12 foot screen gave patiences the chance to express themselves through dance and movement while standing on one side, while their shadows were recorded on the other side.

Those recordings were made into a video available to the public.

“I've always wanted to figure out a way to film patients and dance therapy sessions,” said Alicia Brewster, a dance movement therapist at Napa State and key coordinator for Unbound.

“So we conducted dance movement therapy groups behind the screens for any patients that wanted to participate. And we had a huge response, hospital-wide,” she said.

Brewster said those patients shared how seeing themselves on video and knowing that video can be seen by the outside world provided “a deep sense of recognition and affirmation for patients.”

“Some of them had never seen themselves on video before,” Brewster added.

“The patients know that people in the community are willing to learn about their experience and have become involved in the healing process with them, which provides an important and powerful feeling of being seen,” said Christine Austin, supervising art therapist at Napa State.

Some of those patients who participated in Unbound have already been discharged to re-join the greater Napa community and elsewhere, noted Gentry.

Unfortunately, Unbound remains off limits to the general public. But Ferron is hoping to find a local sponsor who can host the exhibit after it leaves Napa State Hospital, a place “where people on the outside and the families of patients can go and enjoy an experience ‘unbound.’”

A documentary about the project also in the works, said Ferron.

