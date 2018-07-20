The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.1 percent in June, up from a revised 2.5 percent in May, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.5 percent, according to data released by the Employment Development Department (EDD) on Friday.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5 percent for California and 4.2 percent for the nation during the same period.
There were 74,200 people in the Napa County labor force in June, compared to 75,200 one year ago. The number of job seekers declined 11 percent year-over-year – from 2,600 to 2,300.
Industries that saw job gains include administrative and support and waste services, state government and construction.
Some job categories declined, including manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and utilities and education and health services.
Employers with the most job ads included St. Joseph Health, Napa Valley Unified School District, Auberge du Soleil, Wyndham Worldwide, Constellation Brands Inc., Marriott, Silverado Resort and Spa, Robert Half International, Carneros Resort & Spa and Target Corporation.
Napa County has the sixth lowest jobless rate. Sonoma County’s rate was the fifth lowest and Solano County’s rate was ranked 21st.