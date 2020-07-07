Napa unemployment rate dipped, but remained historically high in May

The dramatic increase in the jobless rate was not a surprise to Dr. Robert Eyler, professor of economics at Sonoma State University.

The economist said Napans should expect “historically bad numbers over the next couple months,” with unemployment in the mid-to-high teens across the North Bay.

“We need to open up to get going again and see how we can hold the economy's capacity somewhat constant,” said Eyler in May.

Jobless numbers for June nationwide were released last week. U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.

While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies to try to beat back the virus.

“This is a bit of a dated snapshot at this point,” said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at J.P. Morgan Chase.