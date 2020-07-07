Napa unemployment rate dipped, but remained historically high in May

Five thousand food service jobs. Sixteen hundred farm jobs. Five hundred transportation jobs. Thirteen hundred beverage industry jobs.
These are just some of the 11,200 jobs that evaporated – either temporarily or permanently -- in May in Napa County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unemployment rate in the county was 14.4 percent in May, according to numbers released by the state Employment Development Department.
That’s down from a 30-year high of 16.1% in April, yet still far above the year-ago estimate of 2.3%. June's numbers won't be released until July 17.
According to the EDD, compared to last May, the number of local unemployed workers skyrocketed 511% -- going from 1,700 to 10,400 people.
Several job categories saw the biggest declines year-over-year. Farm jobs dropped 25 percent – from 6,400 jobs to 4,800. Transportation, warehouse and utility jobs dropped 22.7% -- from 2,200 to 1,700.
An estimated 5,000 food service and drinking places jobs were lost year-over-year – a 65.8% decline.
Napa County isn’t alone. Local numbers mirror state-wide trend. The state unadjusted unemployment rate reached 15.9%. Nationwide, the jobless rate reached 13.0% during the same period.
The dramatic increase in the jobless rate was not a surprise to Dr. Robert Eyler, professor of economics at Sonoma State University.
The economist said Napans should expect “historically bad numbers over the next couple months,” with unemployment in the mid-to-high teens across the North Bay.
“We need to open up to get going again and see how we can hold the economy's capacity somewhat constant,” said Eyler in May.
Jobless numbers for June nationwide were released last week. U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus.
While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies to try to beat back the virus.
“This is a bit of a dated snapshot at this point,” said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at J.P. Morgan Chase.
The news came as the number of confirmed infections per day in the U.S. soared, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The spike, centered primarily in the South and West, has led states such as California, Texas, Arizona and Florida to re-close or otherwise clamp down again on bars, restaurants, movie theaters, beaches and swimming pools, throwing some workers out of a job for a second time.
On Monday, Napa County said it expected to shut down dine-in restaurants, bars, indoor wine tasting rooms and some other businesses on Thursday due to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases locally.
The AP contributed to this story.
