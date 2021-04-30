 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa using federal stimulus funds to bolster city budget, rebuild staffing
alert top story
Finances

Napa using federal stimulus funds to bolster city budget, rebuild staffing

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa's Westin Verasa hotel

The Westin Verasa hotel, shown in March 2020, is part of a Napa city hotel industry that has been battered by a sharp fall-off in business since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly a year ago. The resulting loss of room-tax revenue has been a major factor in the budget strain and looming deficits forecast for the city into the middle of the decade.

 Tim Carl photo

Thanks to an infusion of federal pandemic relief money, Napa’s financial priorities in the coming year will be to return to stability and refill as many vacant city jobs as possible. 

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will account for $7.4 million of the $99.5 million in revenue expected to flow into Napa’s general fund during the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the annual budget proposal shared with the City Council on Tuesday.

That one-time-only federal stimulus will comprise 7% of Napa’s general-fund revenue in 2021-22, becoming the city’s fourth-largest revenue source after property, sales, and room taxes.

“It’s very clear that without those federal dollars, the city would need to substantially dip into reserves in order to balance this budget,” Jessie Gooch, the city's financial analyst, told the council.

For Napa’s general fund, which covers the city’s day-to-day needs, about 10 cents of every dollar of revenue in the coming year will consist of one-time funding — both from the federal stimulus aid and also $2.3 million in property-tax funding that California normally earmarks for public schools, but diverts to local governments when such revenues exceed a certain level.

With money from Napa’s sales and hotel-room taxes rising but still lagging the levels from before COVID-19’s arrival, federal stimulus funding will be a key to refilling vacant positions and keeping up with pension and employee costs, City Manager Steve Potter told council members of the budget plan, which is due for approval in June and will take effect July 1.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“From 2018-19 to 2021-22 you can see that things are improving, but we have not recovered,” Potter said, describing the proposal as a “bridge” to stabilize finances while Napa awaits the return of pre-pandemic revenue levels, a recovery not forecast to be completed until 2024, after the completion of wide-ranging vaccination and the lifting of travel and crowd restrictions.

The strategy is intended to provide enough funding to fill 63 of 80 unfilled city jobs by June 2022, including 28 positions the council froze last spring. Fifty-two other positions have been left empty as former workers departed.

While Napa’s personnel costs continue to rise at about the same rate as in past years and account for more than 72% of expenditures, Potter said revenues will take longer to bounce back during the economic recovery of hotels and tourist-aimed businesses that until recently had filled nearly a quarter of the budget. So extreme has the fall-off been that funding from the city’s transient occupancy tax has dropped by more than half over two years — from $22.66 million in 2018-19 to a projected $10.87 million for the current year ending in June — leaving bed taxes the third-largest revenue source behind sales tax ($17.04 million) and property tax ($37.23 million).

Napa County hotel activity has picked up in recent months with wider distribution of coronavirus vaccines and a lower infection rate. Visit Napa Valley has reported March revenues and room demand both up 71% from a year earlier when shelter-at-home orders began. However, that improvement still would leave lodging revenue off 65 to 70% in 2020-21 from the previous year, and still 40% below pre-pandemic levels even in 2021-22, Visit Napa Valley's CEO Linsey Gallagher told the Register.

As in years past, public safety agencies will account for more than half of Napa’s expenses in 2021-22, according to the city forecast — 32% for Napa Police and 20% for Napa Fire. The Public Works department will be allotted 14% of the year’s funding, followed by Parks and Recreation with 8%.

With COVID-19 vaccines becoming widespread, more visitors are finding their way to Napa Valley, report local hotel general managers. They predict an increase in business in the coming weeks and months.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News