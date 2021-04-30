Napa using federal stimulus funds to bolster city budget, rebuild staffing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“From 2018-19 to 2021-22 you can see that things are improving, but we have not recovered,” Potter said, describing the proposal as a “bridge” to stabilize finances while Napa awaits the return of pre-pandemic revenue levels, a recovery not forecast to be completed until 2024, after the completion of wide-ranging vaccination and the lifting of travel and crowd restrictions.

The strategy is intended to provide enough funding to fill 63 of 80 unfilled city jobs by June 2022, including 28 positions the council froze last spring. Fifty-two other positions have been left empty as former workers departed.

While Napa’s personnel costs continue to rise at about the same rate as in past years and account for more than 72% of expenditures, Potter said revenues will take longer to bounce back during the economic recovery of hotels and tourist-aimed businesses that until recently had filled nearly a quarter of the budget. So extreme has the fall-off been that funding from the city’s transient occupancy tax has dropped by more than half over two years — from $22.66 million in 2018-19 to a projected $10.87 million for the current year ending in June — leaving bed taxes the third-largest revenue source behind sales tax ($17.04 million) and property tax ($37.23 million).

+2 Leisure visitors returning to Napa; hotel occupancy way up Lower COVID-19 case numbers and growing vaccination protection are making visitors more willing to resume travel.