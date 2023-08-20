Vacant apartments in the city of Napa remain as scarce as ever — and rarer even than a year ago.

Napa's vacancy rate for multi-family rental housing is 1.7% this year, according to a motion passed by the city Planning Commission Thursday night.

The determination, which cities perform annually, shows a 0.3% decrease in Napa vacancies from the 2022 level. The rate has consistently hovered around 2% over the past decade.

The rate is calculated through a survey city staff conducts through phone and email correspondence with property managers of apartment complexes with more than 20 units and requires participation by at least 80% of those complexes to determine a final rate. The new vacancy rate will be in effect from Sept. 1, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2024.

Vacancy levels determine whether the city will consider applications to convert rental apartments into condominiums for the next year. Because the rate remains below 5% — as has been since 2005 — no such conversion permits will be processed in Napa through next August.

The 1.7% vacancy rate is well within the range classified as a “severe rental housing shortage,” and Bob Massaro, a member of the planning commission, who called the chronically low number “sobering.” He pointed out that there are no apartment complexes slated to open in the immediate future, despite a clear need for additional housing.

Michael Walker, a senior planner in the city planning division, noted that there are many projects, including 218 units to be added to The Braydon complex, which opened in 2019.

Next month, commissioners will discuss a new city housing element that will be in effect through 2031. The plan will lay out Napa's long-term goals for local housing development.

On Sept. 7, the commission will vote on making a recommendation to the City Council, which would then vote on the new element. Based on the policies laid out in the plan, Napa may seek to increase construction of multi-family apartment housing over the next eight years.

