Napa Valley Adult Education, Farmworker Foundation celebrate newest class of English Literacy Program graduates

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, in partnership with Napa Valley Adult Education and its Workplace Training Institute, have announced the graduation of 27 students from their 2022 English Literacy Program.

Now celebrating its ninth graduating class, the 13-week English Literacy Program assists farmworkers with English and communication skills for the workplace, offering a beginner and intermediate track to help students develop and improve listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

Since the launch of the program, 778 students have participated.

“The English Literacy Program has excellent teachers, and the program is taught 100% in English,” said Claudia Mendez Vazquez, team member at Frog’s Leap Winery and graduate of the intermediate-level track. “I appreciate the support, both economic and moral, because it motivates us to improve ourselves.”

The afternoon graduation ceremony, attended by family, friends and employers, took place at Napa Valley Adult Education to honor the students’ completion of the course and recognize their personal commitment to continuing their education and excelling in the English language.

Employers who supported the program include Chappellet Vineyard, Frog’s Leap Winery, Inglenook, Jackson Family Wines, Michael Wolf Vineyard Services, Opus One, Palmaz Vineyards, Promontory, Robert Biale Vineyards, Trefethen Family Vineyards, Walsh Vineyards Management and Wicker Vineyards.

“We are extremely proud of these students’ commitment to education and completing their English literacy coursework,” said Arnulfo Solorio, vice president of the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation board of directors and chair of the education committee. “The road to graduation is a long one that is hard at many times. Working in the vineyards and then attending classes at the end of the day, along with balancing family and community commitments, takes focus and persistence.”

“They did it though because they know education provides opportunities. For these students, the future is a bright one … It’s our honor to celebrate their success,” said Solorio.