Before a quartet of hearts sculpted from steel take their places on the Yountville Art Walk, they will receive their finishing touches at the hands of Napa County artists.
The first of four outdoor sculptures created for The Hearts of Yountville project is in the hands of Marissa Carlisle and Lorenzo Mills, a husband-and-wife artist team from Napa that plans to unveil the results in mid-April.
The town Arts Commission also has recruited three other local artists to decorate the remaining open-center heart-shaped pieces, which were designed and built by the Gilroy artist Richard Starks and will temporarily occupy vacant pads in the Yountville Art Walk’s open-air gallery downtown.
Artists joining Carlisle and Mills in the project will include Vincent Connors of Napa, Karen Lynn Ingalls of Calistoga and Carolynne Gamble of St. Helena, according to arts commissioner Ronda Schaer.
Since receiving the first of the 4 ½-foot-tall steel hearts on March 4, Mills, a sculptor working in bronze and clay, and Carlisle, a photographer and a metal sculptor, have progressed from discussing concepts and material choices for their project to using cardboard, pencils, scissors and a tape measure to work out the dimensions of the finished product, which will involve metal fabrication at a Napa-based shop.
During an interview Sunday afternoon, the couple revealed little about their design – “we’re keeping it close to the heart,” said Mills. But he said the project would take a conceptual rather than a strictly figurative approach, one that Carlisle hoped would connect with a wide outdoor audience.
“I think it gives us a chance to put something out there that you hope has a little bit of a universal pulse and catches a person who is ready to see it, in a way they haven’t looked at before,” she said.
Assigning different artists to leave their stamps on the same template will display their talents to a new audience, said Schaer. “They all have different styles and we’re looking forward to that,” she said. “They’ll do unique things to the sculptures; we’re really excited about that.”
Each artist will receive a $500 stipend for their work, and is entitled to 10 percent of the revenue from a sale of the decorated piece, according to Schaer. Hearts of Yountville pieces will be offered for sale in the same manner as official Art Walk installations.
Approved by the Arts Commission in November, the placeholder sculptures will add visual beauty to Art Walk spots awaiting new artworks after other pieces are sold. Town officials have said having fill-in decorations on hand will prevent gaps in the 33-stop outdoor gallery from lingering where trees or other obstructions prevent certain artworks from being displayed.
Artists agreeing to take in the decorative hearts are given six weeks to add their personal touches to the pieces and then return them to Yountville, which may either install them or keep them in reserve at the town corporation yard for future use.
Based on the success of the Hearts of Yountville, the town may commission more sculptures and artists in future years, Schaer said.
Funding for the sculptures is drawn from a Yountville program in which those applying for commercial building permits must pay 1 percent of the project cost into a public art fund managed by the Arts Commission. Developers also may install outdoor artworks of their choice at their project sites.