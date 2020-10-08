Napa Valley assesses a fire season that could forever alter its tourism economy

Napa braced for similar impact following destructive wildfires in 2017, because “the perception was that Napa had burned – that there was nothing left,” according to Gallagher, who was running California Wine Institute’s export program at the time.

Seventy-one percent of respondents to an economic impact study of the 2017 wildfires conducted by Sonoma State University reported “an immediate drop” in tasting room sales compared to the same period in 2016. The industry began to recover some of its losses that November, according to an SSU press release, which expressed optimism the local economy would “recover with no negative long-term effects.”

“The recovery ramp for fires has historically been pretty short for us, but what we’re still trying to figure out is how the coronavirus component fits in, and how the data could play out,” Gallagher said.

This especially destructive fire season has served as a sort of litmus test for the North Bay, according to Gallagher, who said her organization had spent much of the last two years hoping the fires in 2017 would be more of an “isolated incident” – the result of “dry season, not fire season.”