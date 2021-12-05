Napa Valley Cannabis Association thank Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry for moves toward legalization

At its Harvest Awards event this month, the Napa Valley Cannabis Association highlighted the efforts of local legalization advocates, including Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and representatives from cannabis distributor Eaze and data analysis company Headset.

Before presenting her with a “Legislator of the Year” award, NVCA President Stephanie Honig and House of Saka CEO Tracey Mason both spoke to Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry’s dedication to legalizing hemp, CBD and hopefully-and-eventually cannabis in Napa County, which is currently void of recreational purchase opportunities.

“She gets that it isn’t about the villainization of cannabis; it is about the reality of what we do everyday, which is fight for the regulation and legalization of cannabis within our county,” Mason said of Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry.

As CEO of a de-alcoholized, cannabis-infused wine company, Mason feels the impact of hemp and CBD-related legislative decisions first hand, including Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry’s Assembly Bill 45 that was approved by the governor in October.

“With AB45, Cecelia introduced to us a bill that we think will lead to further legalization and regulation for our industry, which was allowing hemp and CBD to be used in products like beverages and cosmetics and edibles,” she said. “Cecelia took this project on, she led this bill, and she made something happen.”

“Because of Cecelia’s efforts, we are now able to sell hemp-derived, CBD-infused products in retail and in dispensaries across the state of California.”

Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry said she was grateful for the recognition for her and her team’s hard work this year to destigmatize cannabis products, and is looking forward to the future of the industry in Napa County.

“The valley needs to realize that we need to have lots of products here,” said Aguiar-Curry. “I think it is going to be great to have a California brand of hemp and cannabis, because California is the leader … Everyone is looking to see what we are going to do, and people call us all the time to ask about how we are doing our hemp bill.

“So, it will be cool to be all together to work on making an incredible product for the state of California.”

After Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry was presented with her award, representatives from two major players in California’s cannabis industry spoke about their role in destigmatizing the industry here in Napa County.

Headset, which Director of Industry Relations Jocelyn Sheltraw likens to the “Nielsen of cannabis,” normalizes market data from dispensaries and cannabis delivery services across the state to provide market trends and other analyses.

According to Sheltraw, Headset projects that by 2022, legal cannabis in the United States will exceed $30 billion in sales.

“The growth is happening, so we are very bullish about it and confident,” she said. “Just think about the possibilities for beverages in the next few years.”

Rashad Johnson also spoke on behalf of Eaze, California's largest legal cannabis marketplace, as his role as vice president of government affairs leaves him well-equipped to discuss the complexities of de-stigmatization from a legislative front.

“Education is key,” said Johnson. “There’s not many times where I have walked into a legislators office, and I try to get into the weeds of weed policy with them, and they have known exactly what I was talking about … There is just too much on their plate to understand these things that are still a niche industry.”

Johnson also spoke to some of the company’s efforts to boost the cannabis economy across the state, from sharing corporate resources with small-scale producers to encouraging a legal market in places that don’t have one. He said that there is a lot of consolidation happening in the industry right now, with key people who initially broke down the barriers of legalization jumping ship. As a result, Johnson says incentivization is key to long-term sustainability for the industry.

“These folks have been selling weed and growing weed for generations. It is more than just about, ‘Oh, I like to get high,’” he said. “For some people, this is their family niche, and if they are seeing that getting to legal does not mean profit for them, for them it just means more red tape.”

“What I see is an opportunity to incentivize some of these illegal operations to become legal … You give them jobs, you give them an education, and you give them an opportunity to be a legal operator and still survive.”

Johnson says this is also important for public safety reasons, as the highly regulated nature of the legal market ensures that proper testing has been conducted on products before consumption. So in cannabis deserts where folks may need to drive across county lines to access legal products, risks are often taken.

“You don’t have legal options, so you are either going to call your guy or you find someone else who has it, and then you are going to smoke some untested cannabis that could hurt you,” he said.

Similarly, Johnson said Eaze is also focused on the social justice aspect of cannabis legalization and reform.

“We care so much about lifting the little guy, because we understand that we are standing on the shoulders of communities that have been destroyed,” he said. “So it is important for these businesses to realize that high tides raise all ships.

“People say that, and it is corny, and it doesn’t always land how it is supposed to, but with cannabis and it being so new, it actually does.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

