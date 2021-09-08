Napa Valley ceremonies Saturday will mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The passage of 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will be marked by memorial observances in Napa County.
Yountville’s 9/11 Memorial will be the site of the county’s first ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, and will include a moment of silence at the moment when the second of the World Trade Center’s twin towers fell in New York City.
Later, Napa will host an observance at its downtown 9/11 Memorial on Main Street, while American Canyon will mark the anniversary with an event outside the city’s Public Safety Building on Donaldson Way East.
Napa
Napa Sunrise Rotary will organize the city’s remembrance of the attacks Saturday at the 9/11 Memorial Garden at 1075 Main St., which includes a monument, dedicated in 2011, that incorporates steel beams from the collapsed World Trade Center in New York and glass panels etched with the names of those who died in the 2001 attacks. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is expect to last about an hour.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Bernie Narvaez, a Sunrise Rotarian and Marine Corps veteran who serves on the Napa City Council, will deliver opening and closing remarks at the event. The keynote speaker will be Tom Knepell, who will share stories of relatives and friends lost on 9/11, according to Narvaez.
The Napa ceremony also will include a moment of silence, as well as a prayer by Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom, the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Kellie Fuller, the playing of taps, a “salute to heroes” by American Legion Post 113 Cmdr. Robin Mueller, a benediction by Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, and bagpipe performances of “Amazing Grace” and “America the Beautiful” by Rhett Grant.
For information about the Napa observance, contact Narvaez at 707-339-2727 or napabernie@gmail.com.
The tons of warped and gnarled steel that once formed the World Trade Center are nearly gone now, donated far and wide to form sculptures mark…
Afterward, the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St. will host a special screening of “A Visual History of the World Trade Center.”
Directed by Monte Diamond, the half-hour film is composed of four segments retelling the World Trade Center’s history over 27 years – from their construction to their place in New York filmmaking to the exploits of Philippe Petit walking a tightrope between the twin towers, and finally to bravery on the day of the 2001 attack.
Four screenings are scheduled in Napa on Saturday, at 1, 2:15, 3:30 and 4:45 p.m. Admission is free but an online reservation is required.
To make a reservation or for more information, contact the conservatory at 707-255-5445 or jarvisconservatory.com
American Canyon
American Canyon’s police and fire departments will jointly organize a 20th Commemoration 9/11 Ceremony, to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The observance will take place at the Public Safety Building, 911 Donaldson Way East.
Speakers will include Mayor Leon Garcia and Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District.
The Public Safety Building, home to American Canyon’s police and fire agencies, hosts a 9/11 monument that includes a steel collar from the World Trade Center and was dedicated for the 15th anniversary of the attacks in 2016.
Updates on the event are available at American Canyon Fire’s Facebook page, facebook.com/AmCanFire.
Yountville
“Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later” in Yountville will be Napa County’s first memorial observance on Saturday. The event will begin at 7 a.m. and take place in the plaza of the town Community Center at 6516 Washington St., according to Mayor John Dunbar.
A minute of silence will be observed at 7:28 a.m., the exact time (10:28 a.m. EDT) the World Trade Center’s north tower fell. (The south tower, the second to be attacked on 9/11, collapsed 29 minutes before its twin.)
Yountville’s ceremony also will include remarks by Dunbar and public safety officials, along with public reflections and tributes in music and poetry.
Participants will gather near a town memorial composed of a 53-inch-long, 300-pound steel fragment of the collapsed World Trade Center. Yountville dedicated its display for the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
In this Series
September 7 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today
-
Updated
The (not so) future of Big Data and mechanization in winemaking
-
Updated
City of Napa report details city spending to support local housing needs
-
Updated
Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans
- 14 updates