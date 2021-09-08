Napa Valley ceremonies Saturday will mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The passage of 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will be marked by memorial observances in Napa County.

Yountville’s 9/11 Memorial will be the site of the county’s first ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, and will include a moment of silence at the moment when the second of the World Trade Center’s twin towers fell in New York City.

Later, Napa will host an observance at its downtown 9/11 Memorial on Main Street, while American Canyon will mark the anniversary with an event outside the city’s Public Safety Building on Donaldson Way East.

Napa

Napa Sunrise Rotary will organize the city’s remembrance of the attacks Saturday at the 9/11 Memorial Garden at 1075 Main St., which includes a monument, dedicated in 2011, that incorporates steel beams from the collapsed World Trade Center in New York and glass panels etched with the names of those who died in the 2001 attacks. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is expect to last about an hour.

