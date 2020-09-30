Napa Valley College awarded $2.9 million for Hispanic education

Napa Valley College received a competitive $2.9 million Hispanic-Serving Institution grant from the U.S. Department of Education, announced Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent/vice president of student affairs.

The five-year grant will fund the Caminos al Éxito Project (Pathways to Success), changing the ways students experience their first year at Napa Valley College. A previous HSI grant initiative supported Project RISE, which bolstered the success of Napa Valley College’s Latinx and economically disadvantaged students.

The new grant project will build on that success, supporting development of culturally-relevant practices among faculty and staff to best serve the college’s growing Latinx community. This is the third HSI-funded proposal in NVC history since 2014.

To qualify as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, eligible institutions must have an enrollment of undergraduate full-time equivalent students that is at least 25% Hispanic students. More than 45% of Napa Valley College’s student population identifies as Hispanic/Latinx, and nearly 47% are the first in their family to attend college.