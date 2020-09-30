Napa Valley College awarded $2.9 million for Hispanic education

Napa Valley College received a competitive $2.9 million Hispanic-Serving Institution grant from the U.S. Department of Education, announced Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent/vice president of student affairs.
The five-year grant will fund the Caminos al Éxito Project (Pathways to Success), changing the ways students experience their first year at Napa Valley College. A previous HSI grant initiative supported Project RISE, which bolstered the success of Napa Valley College’s Latinx and economically disadvantaged students.
The new grant project will build on that success, supporting development of culturally-relevant practices among faculty and staff to best serve the college’s growing Latinx community. This is the third HSI-funded proposal in NVC history since 2014.
To qualify as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, eligible institutions must have an enrollment of undergraduate full-time equivalent students that is at least 25% Hispanic students. More than 45% of Napa Valley College’s student population identifies as Hispanic/Latinx, and nearly 47% are the first in their family to attend college.
“We are gratified that the U.S. Department of Education selected Napa Valley College to receive another HSI grant,” said De Haro. “The competition was fierce among hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide. I am proud that our proposal received perfect scores from each of the three evaluators. The proposal effort was spearheaded by Robin Darcangelo, our senior dean for student affairs, who will lead the implementation efforts on campus.”
“Our previous HSI grant initiative, Project Rise, worked to strengthen and reinforce early matriculation pathways from high schools in NVC’s service area into the college,” said Darcangelo. “This new project will assist NVC to equip students with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to prosper in tomorrow’s economy, and will include opportunities for parental engagement.”
Caminos al Éxito will create personalized onboarding and follow-up experiences for new NVC students that will help them visualize and achieve their educational and career pathways, and will work to keep them on that path and overcome any hurdles they may encounter along the way. Using new technology and a set of culturally relevant approaches, the project ensures students will get the help they need at critical stages of their collegiate experience, resulting in increased retention, persistence, completion and transfer success.
