Napa Valley College commencement celebrates a year of student 'grit'

“Public higher education is intended to equip the citizenry with the skills necessary to preserve democracy and work for the common good of humanity,” shared Dr. Eileene Tejada, NVC Academic Senate president. “We are sending you into the world as great lights — your mission is to work for the common good, never losing sight of the humanity of all, especially of those with whom you may disagree.”

Oscar Loyola Jr., Napa Valley College Class of 2021 valedictorian, acknowledged, “The road towards earning our degree was far from a smooth ride, but we were able to prevail and reach the summit. We all came from distinct paths, but we all share a common goal – to improve ourselves and become better educated for our own future and the future of our loved ones.”

A first-generation college student, Loyola earned an associate degree in business administration with a 4.0 GPA. He is headed to the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley in the fall.