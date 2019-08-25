After decades of fits, starts and discussions, Napa Valley College will make its most decisive push to create housing for hundreds of students and faculty members.
The two-year institution has entered an agreement with The Martin Group, a Bay Area development firm, to pursue the construction of housing on NVC’s main campus along the Napa-Vallejo Highway.
If carried through, the project – which would join 11 others on the grounds of California community colleges – could break ground in 2021 and be completed in time for the 2022-23 school year, college staff said before NVC trustees voted to accept the deal late last week.
The agreement ties the college to a partner that has developed a variety of residential and commercial projects in its 35-year history, including mixed-use communities in Emeryville, Novato and Los Angeles. Martin Group’s portfolio also includes student housing complexes at San Jose State University and the University of Southern California, as well as another 56-apartment project currently being built a block from the UC Berkeley campus.
Talks involving college trustees and consultants have picked up in frequency and urgency in recent years, as Bay Area housing costs and rents have skyrocketed amid a scarce supply that leaves numerous students struggling to find shelter. By 2017, NVC leaders estimated that a third of students lacked a fixed address and were forced to move frequently.
A survey of 679 students earlier this year reinforced NVC’s belief in sufficient demand for on-premises living quarters. The Scion Group of Irvine reported the college could fill more than 300 beds in a combination of traditional dormitories and apartment-style dwellings. Fifty-three percent of single people and 73 percent of married people said they would consider living on campus, and 41 percent of part-time students reported the option of campus housing would encourage them to study there full time.
After a 90-day period to study the project’s feasibility, the board is expected to vote on approving a building project on or about Dec. 12, when trustees would have the option to step away from Martin’s proposal while paying the firm no more than $50,000 toward the cost of the study.
But if NVC proceeds with the Martin proposal, financing planning, permitting and scheduling would take place during 2020, with construction to begin a year later, according to David Martin, a St. Helena resident and Martin Group’s founding chairman. Upon completion of the housing, the company would turn over management of the property either to the college or to a contractor hired by NVC.
While the amount and type of housing remain to be settled, as well as the project cost, Martin told NVC trustees the college has a valuable advantage in the buildable land it already controls in a city otherwise short on undeveloped parcels.
“The good news is that you have, in essence, free land, and the ability to use tax-exempt financing” to build on it, he said.
Trustee Rafael Rios urged his colleagues not to delay a decision on Martin’s housing proposal, pointing to the need for college-based housing to be ready in time for the late-summer start of a new academic year.
“A two-month delay isn’t really a two-month delay,” he said. “If we don’t make the 2022-23 year, it’s another school year that we’ve missed.”
With pricing and design to take place in the coming months – as well as discussions about the ratio of dorms to apartments – neither NVC nor Martin Group released a cost estimate on Thursday. An architect in 2017 estimated a three-story complex for 314 residents would require $70 million.
Board member Jeff Dodd recused himself from the Thursday vote, and announced he will step aside from future discussions of the campus housing plan, because his law firm already advises The Martin Group.