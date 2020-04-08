Napa Valley College donates ventilators to fight COVID-19

Napa Valley College was one of more than 20 California Community Colleges to donate ventilators to hospitals fighting COVID-19.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) picked up 14 ventilators, eight from NVC and six from Modesto Junior College, on Tuesday.
Napa Valley College was designated as the official pick-up site for the two Bay Area community colleges, who are among 18 in California that have respiratory care and other programs that use ventilators. NVC offers five Health Occupations programs that allow students to learn new skills or earn certificates and degrees and make graduates eligible to take the State Board Examination for Licensure in the State of California.
“These are challenging times and require healthcare programs, their faculty and staff, and the entire healthcare community – local, regional, national and international – to be nimble and agile in the delivery of education and the quality care that is so necessary to safeguard the health of our community, the nation, and the world,” said Robert Harris, senior dean, Health & Safety Programs. “We are proud to be able to do our part to assist in any way we can.”
All Napa Valley College instruction and support services are being offered remotely through the 2020 summer semester. NVC Health Occupations faculty have come up with creative, remote alternatives to in-person instruction.
“Napa Valley College is dedicated to ensuring that we do everything possible to help our community during this crisis, including continuing to educate future healthcare professionals,” said NVC superintendent/ president Ron Kraft.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Raley's signs
Social distancing signs
Main Street
Bear on fence
Bear
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Social distancing signs
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.