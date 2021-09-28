Napa Valley College expanding student food bank into Basic Needs Center

“It’s a safe place for them to go where they can feel comfortable getting the resources they need,” he said last week of the program, based in the 1200 Building of the college’s main campus on Highway 221. “You need a functioning department, and that’s where these transitions can happen, to address multiple issues in one place.”

When fully equipped later in the fall, the Basic Needs Center will augment its existing food pantry with a lobby and office space where social service agencies can work with students. Such support can include helping NVC students apply for CalFresh food aid, counseling, housing assistance, financial aid and more.

As part of its expansion, the center is assembling a larger staff to meet its expanded mission, with an office coordinator, temporary employees and student volunteers.

NVC is funding the Basic Needs Center using a share of the $100 million California has reserved in its 2021-22 budget for food and housing security programs at community colleges, as well as a portion of $30 million the state is using to fund and staff basic need centers like Napa's.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}