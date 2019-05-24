More than 2,000 friends and family attended Napa Valley College’s 2019 Commencement and Graduation Ceremony Thursday to watch graduates receive diplomas and hear inspirational messages from keynote speaker Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley and the 2019 valedictorian Esperanza Padilla.
In total, Napa Valley College presented 911 degrees and 522 certificates to 731 graduates, including those who participated in commencement ceremonies. A leading Hispanic Serving Institution in the California Community College System, 43 percent of NVC’s 2019 graduates are Latino students.
In addition, nearly 200 NVC students were presented $250,000 in scholarships at a ceremony on Wednesday evening, thanks to the Napa Valley College Foundation.
After a rendition of the national anthem performed by NVC vocal music major Melody Rose Neal, NVC President and Superintendent Ronald Kraft introduced the NVC Board of Trustees and welcomed family, friends and the graduates themselves, one of whom was his own son who received three degrees.
“Sueño con hacer un cambio en el mundo, y creo en el cambio. I dream about making a change in the world, and I believe in change,” he told the audience.
Haley shared the advice that she has given her 7-year-old daughter Fiona.
“I want you to be a champion,” she told graduates. “A person who lifts people up. A person so confident that you don’t feel the need to tear another person down. A friend who rejoices at the success of another, a person who befriends the downtrodden. Someone who can stand up for someone weaker. I want you to be the person who does the right thing when no one is looking. I want you to fix all the things my generation has gotten wrong.”
Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Chronic Depression Disorder at the age of 13, valedictorian Esperanza Padilla attended a program on the Vintage High School campus for special education-qualified high school students who have mental health challenges. After being held back a year, Esperanza was moved to Home and Hospital Instruction, where she was instructed in the comfort of her home.
“Hers was a difficult and challenging journey, but Esperanza’s future is bright as she transfers to UC Berkeley with not one, but three degrees,” Kraft said in his introduction. “Esperanza means hope, and Esperanza Padilla is a shining example of what can happen when one doesn’t give up hope.”
“The journey I took here today was not the conventional road that most students tend to tread,” Padilla told the class of 2019. “It taught me that no matter how hard or far off a goal is, there is always hope of seeing it one day, as long as you believe that you can rise above the horizon.”
Padilla earned three transferable associate of arts degrees in Sociology, Psychology and Art History, with a cumulative GPA of 3.8. She is transferring to UC Berkeley in the fall to study sociology.
“My time here allowed me to realize that I could have aspirations beyond just being average; I could be exceptional. Napa Valley College gave me the chance to distinguish myself as a scholar,” she said.
“It is through this voyage into the unknown that allowed me to break free from the limitations that had been imposed on me since childhood,” she said. “I emerge from this voyage as not just a student, but as a testament to the dreams of the family members who came before me.”
“Are your dreams big enough? Are they worthy of you?” Haley asked the graduating class. “Because I am here to tell you that making the world a better place is a legitimate career goal.”
Padilla concurred, “Today we take a voyage not just by ourselves, but with each other, as we embark on our journeys to realize our dreams.”