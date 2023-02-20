Napa Valley College has hired Priscilla Mora, currently the dean of student learning at Moorpark College, as its new vice president of academic affairs.

NVC superintendent and president Torence Powell announced Mora's arrival in a news release Monday; the hiring won approval by the Napa Valley College board last week. Mora is scheduled to begin working at the college on March 13, overseeing several programs: arts and sciences; career education and academic pathways; and health and safety.

Mora has worked in higher education for over 30 years, including 22 years within the California Community Colleges, according to an NVC. That includes serving as dean of humanities, social sciences, fine and performing arts, and English at Santa Barbara City College, where she worked for 13 years. She also served as an academic senate president there, and taught English as a second language.

"Dr. Mora brings a history of progressively responsible leadership in the field of higher education, and particularly in community colleges,” Powell said in the NVC announcement. "Her years of experience as tenured faculty member, Academic Senate President and Dean, coupled with her knowledge of institutional planning and governance, will be of tremendous asset to NVC.”

Mora has a doctorate in teaching English to speakers of other languages from New York University, and a master’s degree in English from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

"I am overjoyed to be joining Napa Valley College to support the excellent programs that the college offers its students," Mora said in the statement. "I look forward to working with members of the college to meet college goals and build a stronger NVC that will serve our students and our community for many years into the future.”

