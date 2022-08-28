Napa Valley College launches ethnic studies department

Reflecting changes to California education as a whole, a greater focus on ethnic studies is coming to Napa Valley College, which has expanded its humanities program to create a new ethnic studies department this fall semester.

The department is currently led by professor Mandisa Wood, a Napa native and artist with experience in multiple academic disciplines — ethnic studies, philosophy, communications, journalism, women’s spirituality, sustainability education and more. (Wood is also a professor in the humanities, philosophy and theater arts departments at the college.)

Much of Wood’s experience fits with the wide-ranging field of ethnic studies, which she defined as an interdisciplinary examination of race, ethnicity and culture in the United States, with a specific focus on historically defined and racialized groups — Latino and Latina Americans, Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Wood noted that ethnic studies classes have long been taught at Napa Valley College — many by professor Janet Stickmon, previously the program coordinator of the Humanities Department — but organizing the discipline within a department will likely bring greater cohesion and a wider range of ethnic studies classes to the school.

Overall, ethnic studies classes serve to broaden people’s understanding of history and culture, particularly as it relates to those groups, in areas that have long gone unrecognized or under-represented within academia and the American cultural understanding, Wood said. Studying the field also often benefits people from those groups by validating their identities and experiences, she added.

“My personal statement on why ethnic studies is important for everyone, not just those belonging to these groups or racial identities, but for everyone, is that it’s highly likely we’ll encounter one another in our daily lives — in our work, in our classes, in our relationships,” Wood said. “And there’s so many reasons, but I’ll start there. So understanding the experiences, the culture, the language, the food, and also the expression about knowledge or belief about knowledge that people hold is really important for us to be able to work together, live together, and support one another.”

Ethnic studies is now part of the general education curriculum, so degree-seeking NVC students are required to take at least one three-unit class that “examines race and ethnicity, and that specifically covers privilege, intersectionality, structural and personal forms of discrimination and social constructions,” according to an NVC news release.

Wood noted that there have recently been varying opinions about the importance of teaching ethnic studies — at least 36 states have brought forward laws or policies to restrict teaching about race and racism, according to a February report from Chalkbeat. She said there may always be people who decide not to take such classes, and people are open to hold their opinions, but she encourages everyone to try out at least one class.

Wood said she’s noticed one reason white people avoid ethnic studies classes is because they’re afraid they’ll be shamed and feel guilty when they learn of the experiences of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) people throughout the history of the United States. Wood said she’s personally interested in moving past polarized, binary debates and finding areas of growth.

“It doesn’t feel good to learn about slavery and then maybe even wonder yourself if there were any slave owners in your lineage,” Wood said. “So my invitation is for all of us to take these courses and find a way to move past emotional discomfort. Because the opportunity for growth is so important.”

Wood attended Napa High School in the early 1990s, at a time when there were likely fewer than 10 Black students attending the school. She spent a ton of time reading in high school, which awakened her desire to explore her ancestry and history.

“It really saved my life, seriously,” Wood said. "And it also allowed me to realize how that awakening, that feeling of validation that people all deserve to experience, is really possible.”

Wood said one aspect of coming back to Napa to teach at NVC many years later has been working on healing from the many instances of racism she experienced in her youth.

She recalled that at one point she wrote a letter to the editor to the Napa Valley Register because five Napa High students had dressed up like the Jackson 5 by painting their skin black with shoe polish and wearing Afro wigs.

“I was on the journalism team and I wanted to write a story about it. They told me no,” Wood said. “So then I went to the Napa Register and they published this letter. And my mom, even lately — I was like, ‘Why would you let me do that?’ And she was like, ‘I would never tell you no.’ But my parents didn’t let me go outside for three weeks after. They were terrified of what would happen to me.”

After graduating high school, Wood made her way to Mills College in Oakland. She initially thought she’d be an English major, but she took one ethnic studies course and that changed her trajectory entirely.

“When leaving Napa and going to school in Oakland, one thing that was important for that journey was to live in a space, in a city, where I was seeing a lot of different kinds of people all the time and that felt good to me,” Wood said. “It was something I’d missed growing up here. And one thing I like about just the Bay Area in general is we have lots of opportunities to try new things. That was always my approach intellectually as well. And so I do have a lot of interests.”

Along with heading the ethnic studies department, Wood is also the coordinator for the Napa Valley College Cultural Center. The center is “a hub for scholarship and dialogue about race, culture, ethnicity, immigration status, socioeconomic status, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, age, spirituality, ability and the intersection thereof,” according to the NVC news release.

Much of the time, the cultural center is essentially a quiet place where students can gather and work, with computers, relevant books and a printer available, Wood said. The center also partners with various NVC learning communities, which are groups dedicated to enhancing the educational experiences of people from specific backgrounds.

The cultural center work also connects with the interests of ethnic studies, Wood said, by bringing in authors, local scholars, organizations, artists, dancers, students, poets and more.

“We have the opportunity now to adjust our lens and now ensure we’re being inclusive with the various voices,” Wood said. “In the past someone made a choice who got representation and who got to speak. And sadly it actually harmed us as individuals in various ways, or perhaps that’s my personal opinion. But I’ve seen students come into these classes and say, in the middle of a lecture, 'Mrs. Wood, wait, why didn’t I know this before?' And they get a little frustrated, honestly. Not with me, they feel denied. And they want to know, 'Why I didn't learn this in high school? Why didn’t I hear about this sooner?' It happens a lot.”