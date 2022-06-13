Napa Valley College moves to improve budgeting practices in draft 2022-23 plan

With the goal of emerging from accreditation watch and strengthening historically weak budgeting practices, the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees last week approved a draft budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that shows NVC revenues will be about $1.2 million above planned expenditures if budgeting assumptions hold steady.

That positive, on-paper balance — as well as a positive balance of $109,943 in the current 2021-22 budget — is partially the result of moves in the past several months not to renew contracts for several department leaders, cut 72 class sections, and suspend the community college’s law enforcement academy for at least a year, among others.

“The good news is we’re in the black. The challenge for me is to keep us in the black for the last now 28 days or so of the month,” James Reeves, vice president of business and finance, told the NVC board last week. “We’re working diligently to make sure we end up in a good spot and we add something to our reserves this year.”

The budget also contains $175,000 in plans to improve NVC budgeting. That’s necessary because the community college is considered “at-risk” by an agency that accredits West Coast community colleges because of three years of deficit spending and shrinking reserves.

That includes $50,000 to implement budget development software from higher education software provider Ellucian, $50,000 to review and implement position control software, a $25,000 compensation study, and $100,000 to establish a senior budget manager position to manage long-term budgeting and implement necessary changes.

“The senior budget manager is an effort to address a wide range of budget issues and compliance issues that we are pressing hard to address,” Reeves said.

Reeves noted that the college has owned the Ellucian budgeting software for years, but has not implemented it. One reason for that, he said, is staff felt overwhelmed on getting up to speed with the software and resources weren’t allocated for staff training so the software could actually be deployed in the way it was intended.

“Apparently that is a module we own and have not been able to implement since purchase,” Reeves said.

Charo Albarran, associate vice president of human resource and training and development, said there were promises from the company when the software was initially purchased that the software would be able to meet all of NVC’s budgeting needs. That wasn’t how it turned out, she said, and NVC staff is exploring other options after trying to make use of the software in the short term.

“Even in the conversation we had earlier this week in speaking with the company, we’re hearing the exact same thing we heard 15 years ago or over 15 years ago when we purchased this product,” Albarran said. “They have not built this out where we can fully utilize it to track our position control and tie it back to budget. And so that’s why we’re looking at other options, because we’re in 2022 and there’s a plethora of options out there. But we have to find the right thing that fits this district and our immediate needs to address position control.”

Interim president Rob Frost called the failure to invest in implementing the tool a fault of NVC leadership.

“That’s not on the business office, that’s not on Human Resources, it’s not on IT, it’s on the underinvestment in the initial programming that needed to take place to fully implement,” Frost said. “… We didn’t invest in the programming, either on site or from an external programmer to fully implement it. And that’s on us. And you were told about that underinvestment. Instead that money was spent on other things and now the college is really paying for it.”

Several NVC board members thanked college staff and Frost for taking the accreditation situation seriously and bringing in needed operational changes to improve the NVC budgeting process. Trustee Kyle Iverson said he felt better about the budget now than he did a few months ago.

“It’s not perfect yet, but I think we have a better understanding, and I think we’re putting systems in place that weren’t there,” Iverson said.

Trustee Elizabeth Goff added that, despite the cost of the software improvements, they will be necessary for the long-term financial health of the college.

“While some may say, ‘Why are you spending money on these software programs?', these are the things we need in place to really get us back on track,” Goff said. “So I really appreciate you really taking that to heart and putting it in the budget and, again, investing in getting them up and running and staff trained so they do become useful and really help keep us on track.”

The final NVC budget for 2022-23 will be up for approval later this month.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

