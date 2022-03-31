Napa Valley College plans June groundbreaking, 2024 opening for on-campus housing

The first spades of earth at Napa Valley College’s housing complex may be turned this summer, and students could start moving in within two years.

Officials at the two-year community college recently announced plans for a June groundbreaking at the site of River Trail Village, a mix of apartments and residence halls that will house hundreds students at the north end of NVC’s main campus off Highway 221. The timing for the start of construction, previously announced for last fall, will depend on the final state approval of the project.

Completion and opening of the three-building complex on Magnolia Drive, the main entryway into the Napa campus, are planned for the fall semester in 2024, project planners and NVC officials said during a public forum last week.

Napa Valley College, which approved the development in January 2020, would join a small but growing number of community colleges in California to offer housing on their premises, which advocates have said can boost the chances of academic success for low-income students in communities with historically scarce and costly housing.

Eleven of California’s 116 two-year schools feature housing complexes, and Santa Rosa Junior College is scheduled to open a residential complex in 2023. The state’s Department of Finance also has recommended that four community colleges receive tens of millions in funding to create more affordable housing for its students — Sierra College in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, Fresno City College, Ventura College, and College of the Siskiyous in Weed near the Oregon border.

During a March 24 campus forum to highlight plans for the housing complex, a consultant to NVC emphasized the need to remove housing costs as one of the roadblocks to starting and finishing a college education — both for Napa County natives and those from elsewhere.

“We can draw students from all over the world; think of the diversity of the experience and the learning from each other that takes place,” said Ann Volz, senior project executive of the Scion Group, which worked with NVC on surveys to gauge student demand for the project. “But it’s challenged right now because even if you could afford housing, it’s very hard to find it, and the pandemic even made it (harder).”

“There’s a lot of job opportunity in Napa, but the students can’t afford to live here to access the job opportunities. What they shared with us was, ‘We’d be able to take more classes and have a higher income if campus housing was available at Napa Valley.’”

A Scion survey of 679 NVC students found that 53% of single people and 73% of married people would consider on-campus housing. In addition, 41% of the 314 surveyed people studying part-time said a housing development would encourage them to take on a full schedule of courses. Earlier, NVC leaders in 2017 estimated that a third of its students lacked a fixed address and were required to move frequently.

Enrollment has dropped during the two years when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a switch to mostly online instruction. Even before the pandemic, NVC’s student count had dropped more than 10% since 2017, according to an October letter from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which certifies two-year schools in California.

Residents at River Trail Village, which is estimated to cost more than $83 million, will occupy a trio of four-story buildings with a choice of dormitory-style rooms or apartments, which can be bare or furnished.

The residence hall will include 212 beds in single or double rooms with communal bathrooms and kitchens, while furnished apartments will accommodate 200 more. Ninety unfurnished apartments will be available for those — expected to be mainly older students with families — intending to bring in their own furniture.

Students with children are a key target of NVC’s housing plan, according to Sara Parker, the school’s assistant superintendent for academic affairs, who said 46% of people attending California community colleges are parents — compared to 20% of the state’s total college population.

NVC officials did not announce River Trail Village rents at last week’s forum, but said the college seeks to strike a balance between affordability and generating the revenue needed to cover construction costs.

Estimated monthly rents released in early 2020 — before the pandemic — ranged from $840 to $1,103 per bed in dorm-style quarters to $1,210 to $1,313 per bed in furnished student apartments, and $2,475 to $3,080 in unfurnished family units.

Work on the NVC housing complex is advancing as the school faces turmoil on several fronts. Earlier this month, two groups representing professors and other workers passed no-confidence votes against NVC’s board of trustees and its interim president Rob Frost, alleging that leaders failed to stop years of deficit spending that eventually opened a $2.5 million hole in this year’s budget and led to increased monitoring by accreditors.

The day before the housing forum, NVC announced its former president Ron Kraft had been removed from his post in November for allegedly holding back financial information from the college board, contributing to its budget crisis.

Some employees speaking out against the board earlier this month urged NVC not to go ahead with its housing plans because of its budget crisis, which led the college to suspend its law enforcement training academy for at least a year and decline to renew contracts for up to 28 department leaders and managers. The school also is offering incentive payments to older employees who retire at the end of the semester.

Project planners last week noted that NVC’s housing complex will not be paid for out of the college’s regular budget but from the sale of tax-exempt bonds, to be issued by a not-for-profit organization that will enter into a 40-year ground lease for the property, according to Volz. The project would revert to NVC ownership after all bonds are paid off.

Projects in Napa and elsewhere remain only a small step toward closing a housing shortage at community colleges, where about 20% of California’s two-year students have reported being homeless or lacking stable housing.

“From all of our research, the two biggest factors that impact student success are housing and transportation. Students can’t overcome if they don’t have those,” said Sierra College president Willy Duncan, who noted that on-campus housing solves both of those problems by eliminating the need for a commute.

“Obviously I’m very happy that we are one of the colleges being recommended for this, but I would advocate very heavily that more community colleges should be funded for this,” he added. “Our population, our students really need affordable housing.”

Information from EdSource was used in this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

