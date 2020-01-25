Napa Valley College is moving toward creating a dormitory and apartment buildings to house hundreds of future students.
A new phase of planning is coming for a student housing complex on the grounds of NVC’s main campus in south Napa, after the school’s board of trustees agreed Thursday night to advance the project in partnership with the Bay Area-based Martin Group development firm and HPI Architecture of Newport Beach.
The development, which would include three apartment buildings and one with dorm-style accommodations, would place about 220 units along Magnolia Lane – the main entryway into NVC from Highway 221 – is slated to open in time for the fall 2023 semester. (Final costs may vary depending on rent levels and the mix of housing types at the project, according to college spokesperson Holly Dawson.)
Napa Valley College may join 11 other two-year colleges in California in providing on-campus housing – a goal that has gained increasing support from NVC leaders in recent years during an unceasing rise in rents and home prices that has pressured those trying to study and make ends meet at the same time.
The college in August began working with the Martin Group to explore the feasibility and demand for various types of on-site housing, both for younger students and older ones with families who are retraining for new careers.
Documents for the conceptual plan endorsed by the NVC board call for a combination of apartments and dorm rooms for single students. Single or double occupancy would be available for each class of dorm – rooms with communal bathrooms, semi-suites with private baths, and apartments with private kitchens.
Other apartments would be reserved for students with families, ranging from one to three bedrooms, according to the plan documents.
Several board members favored a clustering of apartments and dorms north of Magnolia Drive over another, larger layout spread over both sides of the road. Although designers predicted a lower per-unit cost for a larger complex, trustees such as Jeff Dodd instead opted for a smaller project easier to fully occupy.
“We know there’s going to be strong demand for housing, but the more units we create, we can’t guarantee they’re all going to be filled,” said Dodd, an attorney who abstained from voting because his law firm, though not himself, previously worked with The Martin Group. (NVC’s other six trustees all voted in support.)
A 2019 survey of 679 NVC students by Scion Group, a student housing owner-operator, indicated 53 percent of single people and 73 percent of married people would consider on-campus accommodations, and that 41 percent of the part-time students surveyed might study full time if campus housing were available.
Preliminary monthly rents shared by Stephen Siri, a Martin Group principal, range from $840 to $1,103 per bed in dorms, $1,210 to $1,313 per bed in student apartments, and $2,475 to $3,080 per unit in the family apartments.
On-campus rents may change as the housing plans are worked out in greater detail, according to Siri, who took a suggestion from trustee Jennifer Baker on holding down the price of family apartments – offering them unfurnished for households who already have accumulated furniture and belongings.
“If you have two kids, you probably already have a bunk bed,” she said. “Where am I going to put it if you provide me with a bed?”
Pre-development of the NVC housing complex would include nine months on planning, design and environmental studies, followed by nine more months for the Division of the State Architect – which must approve construction at California colleges and universities – to review the plans, according to Siri. Groundbreaking could then take place next year, the Martin Group’s chairman David Martin said in December.