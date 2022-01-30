Napa Valley College reports enrollment shrinkage from 2021 levels

Fewer people are going to community college this year in California and nationwide, and Napa Valley College is no exception.

As of Saturday, the two-year community college reported an enrollment fall-off of 13.2% from its spring 2021 level, a drop from 4,968 to 4,309 students, according to NVC spokesperson Holly Dawson.

Combined with attendance declines seen before the coronavirus pandemic began halting and disrupting education nearly two years ago, the shrinking inflow of students has forced NVC to cancel more than a tenth of its usual course offerings for the spring semester, school officials reported recently.

Amid a wintertime surge in COVID-19 cases and a stronger job market siphoning off would-be students, NVC has been forced to pare back its spring schedule while also starting to ponder how to stem the losses in the future, Sara Parker, the college’s assistant superintendent for academic affairs, told the NVC board at a meeting earlier this month.

“Community colleges across California and the country are seeing significant declines in enrollment and Napa Valley College is no exception,” she said in an email Sunday. “There are many factors at play: increased work and family demands due to the impact of the pandemic, decline in population growth, (and a) strong job market, to name a few.”

Due to the smaller headcount, NVC is opening the semester with 464 course sections, down from 519 a year ago.

While NVC offered varying amounts of in-person teaching for 45% of its spring courses, enrollment for classes taught remotely is drawing higher enrollment, a trend that a staff report linked to the surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant. Further, the college switched 40 course sections to virtual instruction for the spring semester’s first three weeks, through Feb. 9.

(The weekly number of new cases in Napa County, which had dipped as low as 72 in late October, has exceeded 1,000 in each of the last three weeks, reaching a new high of 1,993 for the week ending Thursday.)

The declines in Napa largely mirror the falling student counts reported throughout U.S. higher education since 2020, when COVID-19’s arrival forced the wholesale shutdown of campus and a hasty switch to virtual learning.

The effect has been more drastic at community colleges, according to a report earlier this month by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which collects data from about 3,600 higher learning institutions. While the number of students working toward four-year bachelor’s degrees dropped by 3.9% from the fall of 2019 to 2021, the number of people seeking two-year associate degrees plunged 14.1% – some 713,000 students – in the same two-year period.

The 116-school California Community Colleges system reported a nearly 15% enrollment fall-off last fall from the same semester in 2020, from about 2.15 million to 1.83 million students, the system’s lowest count in more than 30 years.

At NVC’s Jan. 18 board meeting, the school’s newly appointed interim superintendent-president Rob Frost described the enrollment fall-off as a problem that as brewed for nearly a decade, well before COVID-19, as birth rates have slowed and fewer youths pass through local schools into the college.

“I think it’s important that folks understand the decrease in enrollment is not about any one person here, but it’s something we can’t allow to continue,” he said during the virtual meeting. “We have to make it one of our highest priorities; it’s got to be more than a conversation. Despite the demographics, despite the drop in high school graduation rates, despite the drop in birth rates, we’ve got to look at ways of restoring some of our enrollment to secure our future.”

One early response by NVC has been a $4,000 investment to boost advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. The effort led to about 250,000 online ad impressions, and 2,700 additional clicks on NVC’s landing website, according to spokesperson Dawson, who said the college plans to follow up with increases to direct mail and display ads on public buses.

NVC also is using some of its share of federal pandemic relief funding to lower college attendance roadblocks, Dawson said. Such steps have included $500 cash grants for each student taking at least six course units, which can be used for books, food, rent, or other needs. The school also is offering mental wellness resources, and in November expanded its student food pantry into a Basic Needs Center that offers various kinds of assistance in addition to free groceries.

Late Sunday, superintendent Frost said NVC this week will announce the creation of a task force to deal with the school's enrollment challenges.

While NVC has a more diverse well of funding sources that is less dependent on state per-student funding formulas than at other community colleges, "we need to be good stewards of those funds and align our offerings with the needs of our community," he said. "Declining enrollment impacts our community and its future investment in the college. Additionally, Napa Valley College is staffed and operating based on past enrollment numbers. We need to step back and look at everything we are doing in context."

Also central to NVC's ability to attract students in and out of the county, Frost added, is the student housing complex scheduled to open on campus in the fall of 2024 — particularly in a community with some of California's stiffest housing costs. "We know that a large portion of our student body suffers from housing insecurity, which is one of the reasons Napa Valley College has made student housing a priority." he said.

Information from EdSource was used in this report.

