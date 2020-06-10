Napa Valley College’s Food Basket serves hungry students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On a hot Tuesday in May, Stacy and her youngest daughter, Abby, drove up to the 900 Building on the Napa Valley College campus, following the signs into the lane for the college’s Food Basket program.

“We come once a month,” Stacy, an anthropology student at the college, said. “It usually helps my three children and me through the last two weeks of the month.”

That is especially true, Stacy said, since the pandemic had closed schools in March. “They are home all the time now, so we go through a lot more food,” she said.

Stacy is one of the hundreds of NVC students who have visited the college’s Food Basket site this year, for food and other groceries that they otherwise would go without. According to Affordable Colleges Online, a 2017 study of more than 30,000 college students found that approximately half of 2-year college students were suffering from some kind of food insecurity during their time at college.