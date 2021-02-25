Napa Valley College students return to campus for hands-on training

One of those machine tool students is Christina Robles. In her last semester in the program, she’s hoping to get a job as a machine operator in a refinery.

“It’s definitely a lot quieter,” on campus these days, she said. Not only are there fewer students on campus, but there are also fewer staffers on campus. You can’t just drop into the financial aid office or other such departments, said Robles. Many of those staffers work remotely right now. Help is provided via email, video and other online programs.

“What really affected me was switching to online classes,” for one particular subject, she said. She works at a market from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and home-schools her two children. “It’s a struggle,” to find quiet time to get on her computer for that class. “I do my best,” Robles said.

Matthew Eggers, 19, is in the NVC machine tool program and is also studying to become a mechanical engineer.

He likes having in-person classes. All of his engineering instruction is online, said Eggers. “It’s not too bad but it’s much easier to get distracted,” he admitted.